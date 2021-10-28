CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
British cyber security startup Risk Ledger secures £2.1m funding

finextra.com
 7 days ago

British cyber security company Risk Ledger has today raised £2.1 million in seed funding. The funding round was led by Finnish VC Lifeline Ventures with participation from Seedcamp, firstminute Capital, Episode 1 and Village Global. This news comes hot on the heels of a flurry of new customers including NHS Test...

www.finextra.com

