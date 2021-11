Starling Bank has released a new feature that enables customers to make specific recurring bill payments from an alloted 'Saving Space', separate from their main account. To get started with the new Bills Manager feature, customers go to their Savings Space, tap ‘Manage Space’, then ‘Pay bills from this Space’. They can then choose which Direct Debits or standing orders they would like to pay from each Space.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO