Suffolk Police investigate shooting

SUFFOLK, Va - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred late Wednesday night.

Officials received a call at 10:40 PM of shots being fired in the area of E. Washington Street and N. Capital Street.

When officers arrived they found several shell casings.

During the initial investigation it was found that there was an adult male who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He self-transported himself to a local hospital for treatment.

This investigation is ongoing.