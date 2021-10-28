CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Woman killed in late night Portsmouth shooting

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 7 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide that took place near the 2800 block of Turnpike Road.

Official responded to a reported stabbing incident and found 71-year-old Carol Ann Jackson with a fatal stab wound.

Authorities have taken a suspect, 24-year-old James Alexander Chapman
into custody.

Chapman was charged with Degree Murder and Shoot, Cut or Stab in Commission of a Felony.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.

This crime came hours after Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince held a community forum . The Chief's Forum allowed community members to voice concerns about crime in their neighborhoods and find out what's being done to curb gun violence , especially among teens.

Barnacle Bill
6d ago

So sad - Where is Black Lives Matter here? We see black on black and white violence everyday, so much that it seems to be a part of the culture. Where is Black Lives Matter, why don’t they help drive culture change? Don’t these black American lives matter or is Black Lives Matter just for lives lost with law enforcement? Prayers for the families.

