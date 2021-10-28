Woman killed in late night Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide that took place near the 2800 block of Turnpike Road.

Official responded to a reported stabbing incident and found 71-year-old Carol Ann Jackson with a fatal stab wound.

Authorities have taken a suspect, 24-year-old James Alexander Chapman

into custody.

Chapman was charged with Degree Murder and Shoot, Cut or Stab in Commission of a Felony.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.

This crime came hours after Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince held a community forum . The Chief's Forum allowed community members to voice concerns about crime in their neighborhoods and find out what's being done to curb gun violence , especially among teens.