CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Debate over abortion, communion in the spotlight for Biden's meeting with Pope Francis

By Michael Collins, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON – By the time John F. Kennedy met with newly coronated Pope Paul VI in 1963, the nation’s first Roman Catholic president had been trying for years to assuage many Americans’ concerns that the Vatican would heavily influence U.S. policy.

Joe Biden , only the second Catholic president, faced a different conundrum when he met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday.

With Kennedy, “the big question was, 'is he a loyal enough American,'” said Jo Renee Formicola, a political science professor at Seton Hall University and an expert in church-state relations. “For a lot of people today, the big question with Biden is, 'is he a loyal enough Catholic?'”

Biden, a devout Catholic who attends Mass regularly and carries rosary beads that belonged to his deceased son Beau, headed into his historic meeting with Francis amid serious concerns among some U.S. Catholic bishops over his support for abortion rights and same-sex marriage .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Hftj_0cf8xV1D00
Then-Vice President Joe Biden met Pope Francis at the Vatican in 2016, when Biden spoke at a conference on regenerative medicine. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/L'Osservatore Romano/Pool

One of the issues on the agenda for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops when it convenes in Baltimore in mid-November is whether Catholic politicians who support abortion rights should be admonished for receiving C ommunion .

In July, the bishops overwhelmingly approved the drafting of a “teaching document” that many of them hope will rebuke Catholic politicians for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights. Though any document is unlikely to mention Biden by name, its passage would be a clear admonition of the U.S. president.

Analysts doubted Francis will lecture Biden about his support for abortion rights during their meeting on Friday. More than likely, the two leaders will focus on issues where they can find common ground, such as the environment, immigration and helping the poor.

“They’re going to talk about much bigger issues that they believe would be able to unite people rather than issues that would divide people,” Formicola said.

More: Why Joe Biden's faith-based 'equity' agenda is getting pushback from religious conservatives

Francis already has registered his discomfort with the movement led by conservative bishops to deny communion to politicians who back abortion rights.

“I have never refused the eucharist to anyone,” Francis told reporters in September, adding that pastors should “be a pastor, don’t go condemning.”

Even if he doesn’t verbalize that on Friday, his meeting with Biden will still help reinforce that message, said Massimo Faggioli, author of “Joe Biden and Catholicism in the United States,” an examination of Biden’s Catholicism in the context of American politics.

“The Vatican is not endorsing the pro-abortion politics and policies of Joe Biden and his White House and administration,” Faggioli said. “The Vatican is simply trying to save the Catholic Church in this country from the extremism of some Catholic bishops.”

Unlike Kennedy, who faced anti-Catholic bias and whose faith was viewed as an obstacle when he ran for president in 1960, Biden has spoken comfortably about his devotion to Catholicism and how it has helped him through the darkest chapters of his life, especially the death of his first wife and infant daughter in a car crash in 1972.

After the crash, “I never doubted that there was a God, but I was angry with God,” he told The Christian Science Monitor in 2007.

Biden, who in junior high school briefly considered entering a seminary in Baltimore to become a priest, stressed during the same interview that he considers himself a faithful Catholic even though he supports abortion rights.

“My views are totally consistent with Catholic social doctrine,” he said. “There are elements within the church who say that if you are at odds with any of the teachings of the church, you are at odds with the church. I think the church is bigger than that.”

'Men of deep faith'

As president, Biden has pushed an “equality agenda” grounded in his faith. During his first days in office, he signed orders to ensure fair treatment for marginalized groups on housing and other issues and strengthened anti-discrimination protections for gay and transgender Americans.

Social justice advocates want Biden to address issues such as immigration and human rights when he meets with Francis.

“I would very much like to see something happen in that meeting where the pope can challenge President Biden on some of the issues at the border and to encourage him to extend the human dignity and respect for human dignity,” especially to those seeking asylum and refuge in the United States, said Bishop John Stowe of the Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky.

Stowe said he also hopes the two leaders will talk about the need to work toward peace in the Middle East.

The image of Biden and Francis standing side by side will send a powerful message to the world, said Sister Carol Zinn, executive director of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious.

“When I think about just the image of Pope Francis and President Biden meeting, one of the things I see is these two men of deep faith, realizing that they are in fact leaders – political, yes, and political in terms of influence,” she said. “Obviously, President Biden has a different sense of political, but both of these men, both of our brothers, I think, have a deeply rooted sense of their responsibility as human beings to in fact lead to influence.”

Zinn said she sees both Biden and Francis as “men of God.”

“Do they have differences? Absolutely,” she said. But, “they will meet at a deeper level. Will they listen to each other? Yes. And they'll listen, I think, to understand each other.”

More: Biden urges a turn to faith at National Prayer Breakfast notable for absence of Trump

'Faith is not a badge'

For Biden, faith is personal, not political, Faggioli said.

“Very rarely has Joe Biden given the impression that he is mentioning his faith because it works politically,” Faggioli said. “He made a very careful mention of his faith during the 2020 campaign, but in a way that was always considerate, not instrumental, not fake.

“Joe Biden’s faith is a part of who he is. Faith is not a badge or a slogan for Joe Biden.”

Though Friday will mark the first time Biden and Francis have met since Biden became president, they have met three times before.

In 2013, when Biden was vice president, he led the U.S. delegation to Francis’ formal installation as pope. The two men met again when the pontiff visited the U.S. in 2015 and when Biden visited the Vatican in 2016 to speak about cancer prevention at a conference on regenerative medicine.

Formicola predicted Biden’s meeting with Francis on Friday could help thwart the movement to keep him from receiving communion.

“For Biden, it’s a win because it says, ‘Look, I’m a real Catholic. I’m meeting with the pope,’” she said.

Francis, on the other hand, is basically sending a message to U.S. bishops that “look, I support this guy” and that “you need to know which side I’m going to come down on.”

Even if U.S. bishops approve a statement regarding Communion, it would serve only as guidance. Decisions about who should be excluded from Communion would be left to individual bishops.

A statement on Communion also would require the Vatican’s approval, “and the wheels of the Vatican turn very slowly,” Formicola said.

Vatican approval could take years and possibly wouldn’t happen until after Biden has left office, she said.

“This situation is basically moot,” Formicola said. “I don’t think it’s going anywhere.”

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

More: Jill Biden's prayer partner opens up about supportive friendship with first lady: 'True sisters'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Debate over abortion, communion in the spotlight for Biden's meeting with Pope Francis

Comments / 8

Related
Sand Mountain Reporter

Opinion: Y’all Biden folks proud yet?

This is an opinion column. Immediately after President Joe Biden took office, he went about the business of turning back the clock on every policy his predecessor had put in place. From canceling the Keystone Pipeline to allowing men to participate in women’s sports to whatever else you can think...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Orthodox Christian leader has stent operation on US visit

The leader of the world's Orthodox Christians underwent stent surgery in New York on Wednesday after feeling unwell during a US visit, the church said. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, 81, "successfully underwent stent placement at Mount Sinai Hospital," the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese said in a statement. The patriarch will be discharged Thursday after spending the night at the Manhattan hospital, it said. A stent placement is a common procedure in clogged arteries to increase blood flow to the heart.
RELIGION
Washington Examiner

Even Democrats want to dump Biden in 2024

Not only does a majority disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is doing as president , but most Democrats now want to see someone else at the top of the ticket in 2024. According to a new poll from NPR , 44% of Democrats say someone other than Biden would have a better chance at winning the White House in 2024. Just 36% of Democrats believe Biden is their best shot at keeping the White House, while 20% are unsure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
mediaite.com

Biden Confronted About Sagging Polls at G20 Summit: When You Say America is Back, ‘Why Should the World Believe That?’

President Joe Biden dismissed concerns from about his sagging poll numbers while taking questions from the press after attending the G20 summit in Rome. After an opening statement centered on his engagement with world leaders and his expectations for the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference later this week, Biden opened the floor to questions, starting with Zeke Miller of the Associated Press. Miller noted that Biden has tried to drive the message that “America is back,” but “back at home your poll numbers have fallen. Your party’s nominee for governor in Virginia is facing a very tougher than expected race,” and Biden’s domestic agenda is struggling.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden apologizes for Trump-era absence on climate, pitching a robust agenda that’s on shaky ground at home

GLASGOW, Scotland — Speaking at a high-profile climate summit that attracted more than 100 world leaders, President Biden apologized Monday for the Trump administration’s inaction on climate, lending a personal note to his administration’s efforts to sharply reverse the U.S. position on what he views as an existential issue. “I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Jill Biden
Washington Post

Like Biden, JFK met the pope, and his handshake left many questions

The gesture between two of the world’s most powerful men was notable more for what it did not include than for what it did. At the Vatican in July 1963, President John F. Kennedy and Pope Paul VI rose from their chairs and shook hands as cameras flashed and a videographer filmed.
POTUS
New York Post

Biden can only talk about one thing: Donald Trump

This week, the president took a trip to Virginia to try to help salvage the gubernatorial prospects of fellow Washington lifer Terry McAuliffe. President Joe Biden used the appearance to liken the GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin to Jan. 6 rioters, to lie about Republicans supporting “book bans” and to attempt to goad former President Donald Trump into coming to Virginia. (Mission accomplished? Perhaps not.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roman Catholic Church#Abortion Rights#Catholic Priest#Americans#Seton Hall University#U S Catholic#Communion
Fox News

White House press fumes over restricted access to Biden meeting with Pope Francis

White House reporters traveling with President Joe Biden to Italy expressed frustration Friday over their lack of press access to a summit between Biden and Pope Francis. The Vatican's abrupt cancellation of a live broadcast of their meeting angered the media, which has had its own complaints stateside about getting access to Biden. Their discussion wound up lasting about 90 minutes.
POTUS
People

All About the Meaningful and Deeply Personal Gifts Joe and Jill Biden Gave Pope Francis at the Vatican

During their Friday audience with Pope Francis in Vatican City, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden attended to business, discussing topics like world poverty and climate change. But the visit was also full of "laughter and clear rapport," according to a White House official who was present, thanks in part to heartfelt and thoughtful gifts the Bidens presented to their host.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

President Biden says Pope Francis told him to "keep receiving Communion" during visit to Vatican

Rome — Pope Francis met with President Joe Biden at the Vatican Friday, the first meeting between the heads of state since Mr. Biden entered the Oval Office. At the meeting, the two had a 75-minute conversation that was both professional, touching on issues such as climate change, and personal, with Mr. Biden saying the pope told him he was a "good Catholic" and should keep taking Communion.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Vatican City
Washington Post

Thanks to Biden, Trump remains in the game

President Donald Trump’s grip on most Republicans remained firm even after the events of Jan. 6, but his standing with the general population cratered, as reflected by a Gallup approval rating of 34 percent as he left office. Just 4 percent of Democrats and 30 percent of independents approved of Trump as he departed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

As Biden arrives in Europe, allies have a fear: Trump's possible return

The day Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, "sighs of relief rippled through capitals" around the world. NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reported, "As the results came through tonight, I started to watch the reaction coming in around the world, and people were reacting like the United States had overthrown a dictator, that democracy has been saved, that America's reputation had been saved."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

292K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy