Q: In the fall I always enjoy watching the change of the seasons. What plants and trees can I plant to give me that “fall” feeling?. A: Drive out to Park West and look at the pollinator garden by the splash pad. Right now the Fall Aster are in full bloom. Gulf Muhly is another fall bloomer with its many feathery pink plumes. Frost weed at the north end of the garden is also a fall bloomer, although you probably don’t want to plant it in a small yard. Goldenrod blooms also in the fall, but does tend to really spread.

GARDENING ・ 8 DAYS AGO