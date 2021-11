Whenever a new form of technology comes along, it’s usually expensive and it takes a few versions before it’s done right and can justify the cost. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is foldable phones done right for the first time. It’s still very expensive (prices start at $1799/£1599), but it’s the first device that’s really nailed that wow factor of having a mobile phone that folds out into a tablet. Sure, there are some minor elements that we hope to see worked on in future iterations, but for now, this is quite simply, one of the best phones ever made.

