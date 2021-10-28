CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungary to require COVID-19 vaccinations at state institutions, says PM's chief of staff

 7 days ago

BUDAPEST, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will require employees at state institutions to be vaccinated against COVID-19 after a jump in new coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff told a briefing on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas said that private companies will also be empowered to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees if they believe that is necessary and mask wearing will be mandatory on public transport from Nov 1. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves Editing by David Goodman )

