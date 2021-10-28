Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Leads bench in scoring

Duarte posted 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and an assist over 33 minutes in Monday's 119-109 loss to the Bucks. Duarte is making a case for a roster spot in a wide range of fantasy formats, as he's shouldering a big role in the Pacers' offense. Even once Caris LeVert (back) returns, Duarte will likely settle into an impactful sixth-man role. However, it's also worth noting that the Pacers are presently without T.J. Warren (foot), whose ultimate return could complicate things for Duarte.
