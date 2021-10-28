CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Leads bench in scoring

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Lamb posted 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist, a...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Ex-Clippers vet Lou Williams drops truth bomb on Kawhi Leonard’s career as a rapper

Right now, it remains to be seen if Kawhi Leonard will be able to take the floor for the Los Angeles Clippers this season. The former Finals MVP is still recovering from ACL surgery and right now, the Clippers have yet to provide an official timetable for his return. One thing we can say for sure is that Leonard is taking his time off to work on what could be a future career in the hip-hop scene.
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Lakers Nation Reacts after Anthony Davis almost Suffers Career-Ending Injury in Rockets vs Lakers

Anthony Davis and Injuries are in a rock-solid relationship. Neither one of them can do anything without the other. Davis started this season on a very great note. He has been impressive with the ball both in offense and defense. Even though the Lakers have been walking at a turtle’s pace in this season, Davis has been dropping explosive numbers in each of his games. His presence on the court makes it easier for the Gold and Purple to rotate the ball.
NBA
NESN

Dennis Schröder Challenged Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown To Boost Defense

Filling up the stats sheet isn’t the only thing Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum must do for the Boston Celtics. Dennis Schröder revealed to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn on Monday he has challenged Brown and Tatum to increase their defensive intensity early in the 2021-22 NBA season. Schröder believes the Celtics only will benefit if their leading players commit to playing like superstars on offense and defense.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Brian Windhorst On Zion Williamson: "He Will Never Be The Kind Of Transformational Player That We All Thought He Could Be Until He Gets Closer To That Player He Was At Duke."

Zion Williamson was widely viewed as a generational "can't miss" prospect going into the 2019 NBA Draft and there is no doubt that he's been good in the league. He made his first All-Star appearance during the 2020-21 season while averaging 27.0 PPG and 7.2 RPG. However, there have been...
NBA
AllPacers

The New York Knicks Reportedly Tried To Make This Trade After The Draft, So How Would It Have Turned Out?

The Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening, so it's a good time to look at back at what happened after the NBA Draft. According to J. Michael who was writing for the IndyStar at there time, (read article here and see tweet from July 30 embedded below), the Knicks tried to trade for Chris Duarte after the NBA Draft.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Column: Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu are making believers in Chicago by complementing the Bulls stars with their hustle and unselfishness

Expectations are a funny thing for a professional athlete. People put them on you, based on criteria that may or may not be valid, and then it’s your job to live up to them. And if you don’t, you may be labeled a bust, a washout or simply overrated. On the flip side, sometimes it’s decided that nothing is expected from you, and any contribution you make is deemed a surprise. You’re suddenly a ...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Chris Duarte: Scores 18 in loss

Duarte posted 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and an assist over 33 minutes in Monday's 119-109 loss to the Bucks. Duarte is making a case for a roster spot in a wide range of fantasy formats, as he's shouldering a big role in the Pacers' offense. Even once Caris LeVert (back) returns, Duarte will likely settle into an impactful sixth-man role. However, it's also worth noting that the Pacers are presently without T.J. Warren (foot), whose ultimate return could complicate things for Duarte.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Gary Payton II's mom as guard continues to impress for Warriors?

Fans want to know more about Gary Payton II’s mom, Monique James, as the guard continues to impress in his new role for the Golden State Warriors. Gary Payton II has had an up and down NBA career so far but ‘Young Glove’ seems to have found the perfect fit with the Warriors.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Efficient off the bench

McConnell chipped in eight points (4-6 FG), three assists and a rebound over 20 minutes of action in Wednesday's 118-100 loss to the Raptors. He also had four turnovers. Turnovers plagued his performance in this one, but the efficiency is respectable. McConnell carries fantasy value when hovering around 30 minutes per game, but he's played between 18 and 24 minutes in all five contests thus far. Malcolm Brogdon left Wednesday's game with a hamstring injury -- a situation worth monitoring with McConnell in line to fill any missed time.
NBA

