Nokia and Anheuser-Busch InBev rally, while Volkswagen and Royal Dutch Shell slump after results

Anheuser-Busch InBev stock (NYSE: BUD) has jumped 12% in just the last one week and has completely outperformed the S&P 500 which was up just 1%. If you look at the change over the last ten days and one month, the stock is up 11% and 8.7%, outperforming the broader market on both the occasions. Most of the rise has come on 28th October after the company announced its Q3 2021 performance. BUD beat analysts’ expectations by registering revenue of $14.27 billion in Q3 as against consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Revenue growth was driven by both volume growth and price increases. The 8% organic growth will also help the company repay part of its debt load. The management has increased the lower end of the EBITDA guidance for the year. For 2021, EBITDA growth is expected to be in the range of 10%-12% as against the earlier projection of 8%-12%.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO