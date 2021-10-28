Will I pay more for car insurance if I wear glasses? Here are 5 things Americans got wrong about auto-premium pricing

Acting AG Bruck, Insurance Fraud Prosecutor Thompson Announce “Fight Fraud, It’s a Crime” Campaign. Ridgewood NJ, acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck and Insurance Fraud Prosecutor Tracy M. Thompson today announced the launch of a media campaign urging New Jerseyans to be on alert for and report insurance fraud. The goal of the campaign is to educate, empower and encourage residents across the state to report insurance fraud on the website of the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor (OIFP) and to become familiar with common insurance fraud schemes.
