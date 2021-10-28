Will I pay more for car insurance if I wear glasses? Here are 5 things Americans got wrong about auto-premium pricing

There's a lot that state minimum car insurance doesn't cover. Buying state minimum car insurance coverage can save drivers a boatload on monthly premiums. According to publicly available quote data obtained directly from insurance providers and insurance rate data from Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of minimum coverage is just $764 per year. That's nearly $1,900 less than the national average car insurance premium. But despite these impressive savings, sticking to the bare minimum coverage usually isn't a good idea. In fact, it could cost drivers tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in some situations.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO