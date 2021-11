A new restock of the PlayStation 5 took place at Best Buy today, and while it didn't come without its problems, it largely turned out better than many expected. This is primarily because, this time around, Best Buy opted not to release its latest stock of the PS5 behind a paywall. And while there's always a chance that this paywall could return in the future, the lack of its appearance this time around led to some customers finally being able to purchase Sony's console.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO