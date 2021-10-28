CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Cosy crime and Greek myth retellings: the Waterstones book of the year shortlist

By Alison Flood
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lIgYu_0cf8uxMO00
‘A real word of mouth hit’ … Janice Hallett’s book The Appeal has pipped Richard Osman to the post on the shortlist for the Waterstones book of the year.

There’s a sleepy town, a murder and multiple twists, but the latest slice of cosy crime heading for the bestseller charts isn’t by Richard Osman, but from newcomer Janice Hallett, who has just been tipped for the top by Waterstones.

Hallett’s The Appeal, in which law students Charlotte and Femi investigate a mystery in the sleepy town of Lower Lockwood, dealing with everything from an amateur dramatic society’s disastrous staging of All My Sons to a dodgy charity appeal for a child’s medical treatment, has been shortlisted for the Waterstones book of the year award. It is one of 13 titles in the running for the prize, for which books are nominated by Waterstones booksellers. Buyer Bea Carvalho said it had been a “real word of mouth hit” for the UK’s largest book chain.

“We were all just absolutely obsessed with it when it arrived in hardback in January, but it was published when the shops were shut and we didn’t have much of an opportunity to talk about it. So we made it our thriller of the month in July and it’s been our bestselling title in that slot ever,” said Carvalho.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFYSk_0cf8uxMO00
New takes on old stories ... Greek Myths: A New Retelling by Charlotte Higgins, is on the Waterstones book of the year shortlist. Photograph: Waterstones/PA

Osman’s two cosy crime novels have helped bring “renewed interest” to the genre, she added. “There’s something oddly very comforting about crime fiction and its structure, being presented with a mystery to be solved and knowing that by the end, after a person dies, there will be some kind of resolution in these uncertain times.”

Hallett, a screenwriter before she turned to fiction, defined “cosy crime” as a genre that “reduces the horror, and amplifies the mystery,” creating a “safe space to consider and to explore the very worst experiences of humanity”.

“You also find yourself in a world where problems are solved,” the debut novelist added. “You’ve got a puzzle, and you’ve got the solution. And in real life it’s not quite that simple. So it’s quite a comfy world”.

The 13 titles competing for the Waterstones book of the year award include three fresh takes on mythology: Ariadne, Jennifer Saint’s debut novel retelling the myth of Theseus and the Minotaur from the princess’s perspective; Charlotte Higgins’ Greek Myths, a reinterpretation of the ancient stories in which female characters take centre stage; and Amy Jeffs’ Storyland, an illustrated exploration of Britain’s mythology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t3FVE_0cf8uxMO00
An ambitious debut ... Open Water by Caleb Azumah Nelson, on the Waterstones book of the year shortlist. Photograph: Waterstones/PA

“There’s something really timeless and universal about those familiar stories that is quite comforting in uncertain times. And the trends for authors revisiting those stories for a contemporary audience has been incredibly popular recently,” said Carvalho.

“These stories are falling into the hands of a very diverse array of authors at the moment, and that’s giving them a new life, ” agreed Jeffs, pointing to books from Margaret Atwood’s The Penelopiad to more recent works by Madeline Miller, Monique Roffey and Natalie Haynes. “And maybe in difficult times, that freshness and that inspiration, and just a really good story, is something we yearn for.”

The Waterstones shortlist also features Paul McCartney’s story of his life told through 154 songs, The Lyrics, Marcus Rashford’s guide to unlocking potential for children, You Are a Champion, and Kazuo Ishiguro’s first novel since he won the Nobel prize, Klara and the Sun. Waterstones retail director Luke Taylor described the nominations from booksellers as “eclectic and diverse”, and “a true reflection of our booksellers’ passion for sharing outstanding books with readers”. The winner will be announced on 2 December, chosen by a Waterstones panel.

The Waterstones book of the year shortlist in full

Around the World in 80 Plants by Jonathan Drori; illustrated by Lucille Clerc (Orion Publishing)

The Appeal by Janice Hallett (Viper)

Greek Myths by Charlotte Higgins, illustrated by Chris Ofili (Vintage Publishing)

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Faber&Faber)

Storyland by Amy Jeffs (Quercus)

The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present by Paul McCartney, edited by Paul Muldoon (Allen Lane)

Julia and the Shark by Kiran Millwood Hargrave and Tom de Freston (Illustrator) (Hachette)

Open Water by Caleb Azumah Nelson (Penguin Books)

You Are a Champion by Marcus Rashford and Carl Anka (Pan Macmillan)

Ariadne by Jennifer Saint (Headline)

They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera (Simon & Schuster)

Amur River by Colin Thubron (Vintage Publishing)

British Museum: History of the World in 25 Cities by Tracey Turner (author), Libby VanderPloeg (illustrator) and Andrew Donkin (author) (Nosy Crow)

Comments / 0

Related
bookriot.com

By the Gods! An Olympic List of the Best Greek Mythology Books for Kids

Storytelling has always been the best way to connect with people, especially kids. From a young age, we love to hear stories of adventure, excitement, bravery, and cool characters. Greek mythology ticks ALL of the boxes. In fact, many of your faves have been influenced by Greek myths too! Now, unless you have studied Ancient Greek, there are quite a few variations out there. It can be hard to determine exactly who is Aphrodite’s father. Is it Heracles or Hercules? (Always Heracles in Greek mythology.) Questions like these can make it all feel a little daunting when looking for Greek mythology books for kids.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kazuo Ishiguro
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Adam Silvera
Person
Richard Osman
Vulture

The Best Books of the Year (So Far)

The book business has hurried back to its normal speed after last year’s hitches, and the slate for 2021 — of fiction and nonfiction alike — has been bursting with verve. Here are the best books of the year (so far). $21. $30 now 30% off. Technically, Ditlevsen’s memoirs first...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

New YA Retellings to Fall Into

It’s been refreshing over the last few years in YA to not have a “trend.” We aren’t seeing scads of books trying to make a buck off the latest hit titles. Instead, the doors have been opening wider, bit by bit, for more stories by and about people of the global majority, as well as queer people. It’s clear that these stories are not only important — a word that too often gets attached to them, as if their only value is in being “important” per white standards — but they resonate deeply with teen and young adult readers desperate to see themselves and others like them in the books they read.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

Brian Cox Slams Johnny Depp and More in Brutally Honest Memoir — Where to Pre-Order the Book

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Brian Cox is getting brutally honest in his upcoming memoir, “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.” In the autobiography, slated for release on January 18, Cox shares his thoughts on several former co-stars and colleagues, including Johnny Depp, David Bowie, Ed Norton, Keanu Reeves, and more. The 75-year-old actor also delivers a scathing critique of Quentin Tarantino, and heartwarming words about Alan Rickman, whom...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterstones#Penguin Books#Greek Myths#Myth#Crime Fiction
locusmag.com

2021 Barnes & Noble Book of the Year Finalists

Barnes & Noble announced the eight finalists for its third annual Book of the Year award. Titles of genre interest include Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner), The Sentence by Louise Erdrich (Harper), and Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune (Tor). The winner will be chosen by Barnes...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
303magazine.com

This Boulder Novelist Retells “Pride and Prejudice” With a Burlesque Twist

The seductive, captivating world of modern burlesque isn’t often caught in the same setting as Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen’s classic Regency romance. With her debut novel A Certain Appeal, Colorado author Vanessa King is changing that. The story retells Pride and Prejudice through the lens of the contemporary world of New York burlesque. A Certain Appeal was included on a list of 25 Best Fall Books by Good Housekeeping, which stated: “Whether you loved the classic that inspired it or not, you’ll devour this steamy novel!” The book will be available on November 2 of this year.
BOULDER, CO
Esquire

The 27 Best True Crime Books Every Person Should Read

True crime is all around us, these days. From podcasts to television shows to movies and conventions, it's practically in the air we breathe. It's the true crime junkies' world—we're all just living in it. But why do we hunger so powerfully for these stories? Why are we willing to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Colossal

An Illustrated Children’s Book Is a Sensitive Retelling of a Timber Elephant’s Role in WWII

Meet Bandoola, an Asian timber elephant the British Army enlisted in WWII. Purchased as a calf, the lumbering creature was shipped to a teak plantation where he was forced to drag and push logs across the landscape to construct bridges and other structures. Bandoola’s life, while fictionalized by London-based illustrator and author William Grill in his forthcoming children’s book, is based on the true story of Elephant Bill, a soldier who worked with the animals in forestry camps during the war.
ANIMALS
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery+ Orders Animal-Centric ‘The Mating Game’ With David Attenborough Narrating (Exclusive)

Discovery+ is taking an inside look at how animals overcome challenges to reproduce and leave a lasting legacy in the world. The streaming service has greenlit a new series titled The Mating Game, narrated by David Attenborough, that hails from the producers behind A Perfect Planet. The series, which was filmed in 22 counties spanning six continents, will put the spotlight on 80 unique species as it focuses on how they pursue a mate, from the beginning of the courtship to how they overcome enormous obstacles in the race to win a partner. The show will visit such locales as the grasslands, the...
TV SERIES
drinkhacker.com

Book Review: The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures

Drinking a well-made beer is a simple joy often taken for granted. There are so many possible ways a brewmaster can deliver a beer that ruins the graceful experience. Overly hopped, out of balanced, excessively syruped, for example. There’s also the very real possibility that someone can write a book that makes drinking beer feel more like some sort of arduous chore or checklist to conquer. Thankfully, The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures stays true to the essence of their beer: It avoids these pitfalls with a self-assuredness and confidence one can only receive with decades of experience in the business.
The Guardian

Sam Kerr again on shortlist for BBC women’s footballer of year award

Australia’s Sam Kerr says she is honoured to be nominated again for another prestigious individual gong after making it on to the shortlist for the BBC’s women’s footballer of the year award. The Matildas captain made the five-woman list alongside Spain’s Alexia Putellas, Ashley Lawrence of Canada, Norwegian Caroline Graham...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

45K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy