CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rally driving in the dark, Wales v New Zealand and more forgotten goals

By Guardian sport
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enbdb_0cf8ujFS00
Drivers are lit up at the trophy presentation after the European Rally Championship’s recent stage in Hungary.

1) The great Benjamin Andrew Stokes will be playing in the Ashes! To celebrate, here’s the man himself at the wrestling. If you prefer cricket, please enjoy highlights from that Headingley knock here, TMS coverage of the winning moment and his winning shot captured from the crowd. Stokes has form in Australia – making his maiden Test ton at Perth in December 2013.

2) Rally driver Thierry Neuville tackles a 9.1km route in daylight – and in the dark.

3) On this day in 1997, the NBA announced that Dee Kantner and Violet Palmer would become the first women to officiate in a major male sports league. Here’s Kantner telling her story, and a Black History Month interview with Palmer, who was later honoured by the LA Lakers, her hometown team.

4) You can’t beat a bit of Bazza, so here’s the best of Barry Davies’ football commentary, a doc also featuring some of his work in other sports, a long interview with the great man, and a who’s-the-greatest with John Motson.

5) Wales face New Zealand on Saturday, with Wayne Pivac’s injury-hit squad not hopeful of ending a near 68-year wait to beat the All Blacks. In 2016 they made a flying start at Eden Park, but lost 39-21. Wales lost by a point in 2004, Joe Rokocoko breaking hearts in Cardiff; and by the same margin at the Arms Park in 1978.

6) Gregoire Akcelrod earned trials at English clubs and a contract offer from CSKA Sofia – despite having no professional experience. Here’s a Vice documentary on how he did it.

Our favourites from below the line last week

1) Your suggestions for great forgotten goals: Nigel Winterburn v Wimbledon in 1989 (with his right foot!), Frank Kopel for Dundee United in 1979 and Dragan Stojkovic’s double against Spain at Italia ‘90.

2) From forgotten goals to great non-goals – behold this Alex Teixeira finish for Besiktas against Sporting in the Champions League … chalked off by VAR.

3) Chester’s Eddie Bishop tries to head the ball back on the field from high in the stands during a pre-season game … with unfortunate (and amusing) results.

4) It’s miniature mayhem in the Diecast Demolition Derby.

5) The story of the ‘85 Bears, one of the NFL’s greatest ever defences.

Spotter’s badges: Fallinlikedominoes, gforsyth, M_T_Wallet, germit, smallboat01, drunkgiraffe, BrownBread74.

Guardian YouTube football channel

Do subscribe, if you fancy.

Guardian YouTube sport channel

Likewise.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Holders France stunned by Canada at Billie Jean King Cup

Champions France stumbled at the first hurdle as they lost to Canada in their opening tie of the maiden Billie Jean King Cup final tournament in Prague on Monday. Canada were a late addition to the tournament, replacing Hungary after Budapest passed on the hosting rights to Prague.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Winterburn
Person
John Motson
The Independent

Wales wing Josh Adams ‘buzzing’ by prospect of facing New Zealand

Josh Adams says he is “buzzing” about the prospect of facing New Zealand when Wales launch their Autumn Nations Series at a sold-out Principality Stadium.But the odds are overwhelmingly stacked against Wales after injuries and unavailability hit them hard.Seven England-based players – including British and Irish Lions trio Dan Biggar, Louis Rees-Zammit and Taulupe Faletau – are absent because next week’s game falls outside World Rugby’s autumn international window.And a number of others are out through injury, with established stars such as George North Leigh Halfpenny, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi all currently sidelined.On top of that, Wales have...
RUGBY
rugbyworld.com

Famous Wales win over New Zealand celebrated in new children’s book

Famous Wales win over New Zealand celebrated in new children’s book. Wales v New Zealand. What a fixture, what a rivalry. And of all the 35 Tests between these rugby-fanatical nations, it’s still the very first meeting 116 years ago that stands out above the rest, a match dubbed the ‘Unofficial World Championship’ that passed into legend.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Wales have struggled to loosen New Zealand’s psychological grip – Mike Phillips

Mike Phillips admits Wales have struggled to cope with New Zealand’s psychological grip on them ahead of rivalries being renewed in one of rugby’s most engaging fixtures.New Zealand start their autumn European tour on Saturday in a city where they have made themselves as much at home over the years as either Auckland or Wellington.Wales beat New Zealand in their first three Cardiff clashes in 1905, 1935 and 1953 as the fire was lit on a real rugby rivalry.But the All Blacks have since recorded 16 consecutive victories in the Welsh capital – and 31 in total – since Wales...
RUGBY
BBC

Wales squad selector: Pick your starting XV to play New Zealand

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia. Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Dates: 30 October, 6, 14 & 20 November. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Crowds return to the Principality Stadium this autumn as Wales face four touring sides from...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket#Nba#The La Lakers#English#Dundee United#Besiktas#The Champions League#Var
The Independent

Tomas Francis insists Wales have ‘belief’ to beat New Zealand

Tomas Francis has dismissed any talk of Wales facing a psychological barrier when they tackle New Zealand in Cardiff on Saturday.The All Blacks will start as overwhelming favourites, having beaten Wales 31 times in succession since their last defeat in the fixture 68 years ago.With the game falling outside World Rugby’s autumn international window, Wales will be without England-based players like Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau and Louis Rees-Zammit because they are not released by their clubs.And a number of key personnel are absent through injuries, with British and Irish Lions stars such as George North, Josh Navidi and Justin Tipuric...
RUGBY
BBC

Liam Williams: Wales full-back a fitness doubt to face New Zealand

British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams is a doubt for Wales' opening autumn Test against New Zealand. Williams has trained with Wales but has not played for Scarlets this season since having his appendix removed. Wales host the All Blacks on Saturday and face South Africa, Fiji and Australia...
RUGBY
SkySports

Autumn Nations Series: Ken Owens says Wales must show belief against New Zealand amid key absences

Hooker Ken Owens says belief will be pivotal for a depleted Wales side when they open their Autumn Nations Series campaign against New Zealand in Cardiff on Saturday. Wayne Pivac's side are unable to call upon several players through injury, including George North, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi, along with those who are English-based as the game against the three-time world champions falls outside World Rugby's official Test window.
RUGBY
The Independent

Liam Williams unlikely to feature for Wales against New Zealand

Liam Williams looks set to be the latest in a long line of star players to be sidelined for Wales’ clash against New Zealand on Saturday.The 71-cap British and Irish Lion underwent an appendix operation earlier this month.And although full-back or wing Williams has linked up with the Wales squad ahead of their Autumn Nations Series Tests, the All Blacks game seems likely to arrive too soon for him.We go behind the scenes to review the first week in camp for Wayne Pivac's Wales squad#AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/Znk8nSCOJk— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 23, 2021Wales will be without England-based players like...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

England v New Zealand: Holly Aitchison replaces injured centre Emily Scarratt

Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Sunday, 31 October Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Two, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Olympian Holly Aitchison will take injured star Emily Scarratt's place at outside centre on her England XVs debut against New Zealand on Sunday.
RUGBY
BBC

Wales vs New Zealand: Welsh face mask law to be policed on match-day trains

Wales' face covering law will be policed on match-day services this Saturday, ahead of Wales vs New Zealand. Transport for Wales (TfW) warned passengers who do not wear a mask without a valid exemption they could be refused travel or removed from services. It says British Transport Police (BTP) will...
TRAVEL
whathifi.com

Wales vs New Zealand live stream and how to watch 2021 Autumn Internationals for free online and on TV

Wales face a tough test when they meet New Zealand today in the first of four 2021 Autumn Internationals. Wayne Pivac's side face a huge task with 15 players either injured or unavailable. It's a drizzly but mild afternoon in Cardiff which should make for some great conditions. Kick off it at 5.15pm BST this afternoon, 30th Oct, and the game is free on Amazon Prime. Make sure you know how to watch a Wales vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere in the world.
RUGBY
ESPN

Fly-half Anscombe back for Wales after two years to face New Zealand

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe will face the land of his birth after returning to the Wales side for the first time in over two years when they face New Zealand in their autumn international test in Cardiff on Saturday. Auckland-born Anscombe has been preferred to Rhys Priestland in the No. 10...
RUGBY
BBC

Covid: Passes required for fans Wales v New Zealand match

Covid passes were needed for most of the 74,000 fans as Wales hosted international rugby at a full stadium for the first time since the pandemic. Each ticket holder also had an arrival time at a specific gate to stagger entries for Wales v New Zealand at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

45K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy