The Tennessee Titans are going to barrel into Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday for an AFC South clash against the Indianapolis Colts. Both teams are coming off of big victories, but one of the main stories on Halloween will be getting to see how Indianapolis’ running back Jonathan Taylor sizes up against Tennessee’s Derrick Henry. Taylor continues to build off of his wildly successful rookie season, while Henry has the highest non-quarterback odds to win MVP.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO