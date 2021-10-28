CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CONCACAF Champions League final: How to watch Monterrey vs. Club America | Time, TV channel, FREE live stream

 7 days ago
The CONCACAF Champions League final between Monterrey and Club America takes place Thursday, October 28 (10/28/2021) at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The showdown between the top teams in the North American, Central American and Caribbean league will be broadcast live in the United States at 10 p.m. ET on FS1 and...

