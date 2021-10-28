7 horror films guaranteed to give you sleepless nights

What we can say so far is that The Spine of Night looks like an extremely violent fantasy that will pit warriors from different cultures and from different times against a malevolent force that appears to be bent on domination and destruction. In a big way, this looks like something that would have been released decades ago, but is being delivered to the fans in the here and now in roughly the same fashion. The cast includes such names as Patton Oswalt, Joe Manganiello, and Lucy Lawless among others, so it’s clear that the story should be well told and that the character could possibly be fun to watch and listen to. But in terms of the violence and the overall story, one can’t help but think that there will be a bit of a public reaction to the graphic nature of the movie. Violent animation is something that has been seen more than once before, and as such it’s not exactly a surprise to see it again since the desire to watch violence in different ways is nothing new, but there are differing viewpoints when it comes to how this type of violence is displayed.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO