ORLANDO, Fla. - Enjoy the relatively warmer and drier weather on this Thursday, because big changes are about to sweep in tonight!. Expect highs near 80 inland, upper 70s to near 80 along the coast. Skies will trend mostly cloudy, rain chances return later this afternoon, coverage looks fairly low, around 20% or so. Winds will also begin increasing from the Northeast, surging down the coast through the day as a pocket of high pressure fills in over the Eastern U.S. behind the front.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO