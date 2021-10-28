Bytemarks Cafe: 5G Innovation Lab

The proceeds from the round will accelerate the company’s development of the industry’s leading source of fan behavior data and insights. Sports Innovation Lab, a data-driven fan intelligence company, has completed raising a round of funding that increases the company’s total capital raised to $5.8 million. This latest round was co-led by Elysian Park Ventures, the private investment arm of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ownership group, and Eileen Murray, the former co-CEO of Bridgewater Associates, with participation from a number of private and public equity investors, including sports, media and technology investment platform Aser Ventures.
Comments / 0