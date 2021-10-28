CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Bytemarks Cafe: 5G Innovation Lab

hawaiipublicradio.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on Bytemarks Cafe, we'll learn about the creation of...

www.hawaiipublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

GrAI Matter Labs Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

GrAI Matter Labs (GML), a pioneer in brain-inspired ultra-low latency computing solutions, announced that it has been named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Life-Ready GrAI VIP (Vision Inference Processor) product. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1,800 submissions. The announcement...
TECHNOLOGY
theislandnow.com

North Side’s innovation lab challenges young minds

North Side’s new Innovation Lab is open! In this new exciting space, Innovation Lab teacher Henry Kupstas leads STEAM lessons as part of the Project Lead the Way launch program as well as enrichment activities for North Side students which supports the District’s Strategic Plan Priority of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math).
EDUCATION
newsy.com

Showcasing The Coolest Innovations In 5G

The same cellular signals that are making our phones zippier, 5G — which stands for 5th-generation mobile network — are beginning to connect things. A drill, easily misplaced on a construction site — 5G connected. Locks, like high school students use — 5G connected. A bike, now trackable down to the centimeter because it's 5G connected. Your dog's collar — 5G connected? Indeed. Create a virtual fence using your phone's GPS, and Fido gets an alert when he's approaching it.
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

FinTech Innovation Lab New York Now Accepting Applicants for 2022 Class

Applications are now being accepted for the FinTech Innovation Lab New York, a 12-week program co-founded by Accenture and the Partnership Fund for New York City that helps early- and growth-stage financial technology companies accelerate product and business development through in-depth collaboration with top financial services and venture capital firms.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
thefastmode.com

A6K 5G Consortium, Proximus Launch 5G Lab in Walloon

Developed by the A6K 5G consortium, made up of industrialists and research centers such as Multitel, Alstom and AGC under the guidance of Proximus, this first Walloon 5G laboratory combines the potential of the 5G test network to try out and fine tune industrial processes with the technological know-how of companies to explore the new application opportunities offered by 5G.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

An Introduction to 5G Networks and IoT

5G networks will accelerate the growth of IoT by providing faster data transfer speeds (average 10 times faster than 4G) Communication latency(ping) will be reduced to a very low level compared to the previous generation. The bandwidth of 5G is also 10 times higher than the bandwidth of 4G in terms of the number of devices connected in a network. Consumers will spend more than $14 trillion on IoT devices and services by 2026. The top three IoT solutions for business are anticipated: remote monitoring, asset tracking and smart facility management.
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

Celebrating 55 Years of Innovation: Hewlett Packard Labs

Hewlett Packard Labs was founded in 1966 with the goal of developing technology that makes a difference. “The real reason for our existence,” David Packard is quoted as saying, “is that we provide something which is unique.” That approach continues to resonate and underscore Labs’ and HPE’s mission. To commemorate...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Computer Weekly

Huawei teams with UK innovators to create 5G futures

The last year or so may have seen its technology ordered to be removed from UK communications networks, but Huawei’s contribution to the country’s 5G sector is very much persisting at the Cambridge Wireless (CW) 5G Testbed with three UK companies that it says are working on the cutting edge of technology to bring the potential of 5G into the real world.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#5g#Mobile Applications
everythingrf.com

FreeFall 5G Showcases Innovative mmWave Advanced Antenna System at MWC Los Angeles

FreeFall 5G, a UAVenture Capital-backed company, is showcasing its innovative FreeStar5G mmWave Advanced Antenna System at MWC Los Angeles from October 26 – 28, 2021 in the South Hall, Stand 1443, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Powered by Electronic Design and Development Corporation (ED2) technology, the patented FreeStar5G mmWave Advanced Antenna System is positioned to accelerate high bandwidth deployment with its low cost, low profile, low power consumption capabilities of achieving long-range distances.
BUSINESS
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando businesses can test robots, sports tech and more at Verizon’s new 5G lab

Verizon executive Elise Neel recently experienced the speed of 5G when she jumped into the path of a robot on wheels. Neel did this at one of Verizon Communications Inc.'s research and development facilities, where the communications giant was testing robots connected to a 5G network for use in warehousing and distribution. When Neel got in the way of the self-driving robot, it stopped right away, she told Orlando Inno.
ORLANDO, FL
martechseries.com

Sports Innovation Lab Raises Total Funding to US$5.8 Million with Latest Round

The proceeds from the round will accelerate the company’s development of the industry’s leading source of fan behavior data and insights. Sports Innovation Lab, a data-driven fan intelligence company, has completed raising a round of funding that increases the company’s total capital raised to $5.8 million. This latest round was co-led by Elysian Park Ventures, the private investment arm of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ownership group, and Eileen Murray, the former co-CEO of Bridgewater Associates, with participation from a number of private and public equity investors, including sports, media and technology investment platform Aser Ventures.
TENNIS
aithority.com

TransUnion Marks Five-Year Anniversary Of Its Innovation Lab As More Financial Institutions Seek New Models To Offer Access To Affordable Credit

TransUnion marked the five-year anniversary of its popular Innovation Lab during the Money 20/20 USA conference. Since its inception the Innovation Lab has helped dozens of banks, insurers, lenders and other financial institutions with customized data and analytics capabilities. The insights derived from the labs have improved millions of credit decisions, driving more access to affordable credit for consumers and helping companies better match products to prospects.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
TrendHunter.com

NFT-Funded Cafes

Coffee Bros. is approaching crowdfunding for its first cafe in NYC in a different way thanks to a new NFT project. The Crypto Barista Season 1 is kicking off with 60 caffeine-loving characters on the blockchain, which will help to open the world's very first NFT-funded cafe. Beyond helping to...
RESTAURANTS
WKRG

Best cell phones for seniors

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether your beloved aging parent is blowing up TikTok with their humorous content or has difficulty figuring out how to turn on the new PC you just bought for them, seniors having a reliable means of keeping in touch can sometimes mean the difference between life and death. The senior in your life deserves an affordable phone that is easy to use. Thankfully, the Moto G Stylus combines the versatility of a smartphone with the comfort and familiarity of a pen or pencil, making it ideal for seniors.
CELL PHONES
Cheddar News

Sustainable Shoemaker Allbirds Goes Public on the Nasdaq

Sustainable footwear and apparel company Allbirds made its public debut on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, and CFO Mike Bufano joined Cheddar's "Between Bells" to discuss the IPO and the company's $3.3 billion valuation. Bufano attributed its recent success to product offerings and expanded brick and mortar locations. "There's lower returns when people go to a store and then there's no outbound shipping when people go to a store as well. So, the stores are both great brand beacons, they're profitable in and of themselves, and they help the overall margin profile of the business," he said.
BUSINESS
gizmochina.com

Oppo A56 5G

The smartphone is integrated with a big screen of 6.5 inches IPS LCD display while the screen density is 270 PPI. The resolution of the screen is 720 x 1600 pixels and it is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone supports Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) and it...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Idea Partners Indian Tech Startups to Trial Innovative 5G Use Cases

In its endeavour to promote innovative, home-grown 5G applications, Vodafone Idea will test 5G-based solutions on Aerial Traffic Management and Motion Capture System, as part of its ongoing 5G trials on Govt. allocated 5G spectrum. The leading telecom operator has partnered with promising young startups - Vizzbee Robotics Solution and...
BUSINESS
cushmanwakefield.com

Cushman & Wakefield’s ASPIRE ERG Goes Full STEAM in Joining Child Creativity Lab to Help Foster NextGen Thinkers and Innovators

Child Creativity Lab is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Santa Ana, California whose mission is to foster the next generation of critical thinkers, problem solvers, innovators, and leaders through hands-on creativity-enhancing exploration. The in-person effort took part on October 15 and was led by Cushman & Wakefield’s Community Outreach...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy