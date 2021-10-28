Covid-19 affecting 60% of pupils at some Suffolk schools

Bangalore International Airport (BLR), India, has committed to providing shelter and education for 300 young girls who have lost one or both parents to Covid-19. Chinnara Dhama (‘a sanctuary for young children’) will be a residential and learning facility within the existing Makkala Dhama shelter campus. The initiative is designed to meet the children’s basic needs, such as shelter, food and healthcare, and offer social and psychological support. It will provide access to quality education by enrolling the children at one of the BLR-adopted schools, where they will learn basic and vocational skills. The Makkala Dhama campus is being developed on a two-acre property owned by Sparsha Trust in Bettakote Grama Panchayat limits, near Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO