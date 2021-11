Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 2, “The Need for Speed,” puts the spotlight onto Nate for a change as the team attempts to do damage control. Nate is, at this point, the longest running Legend outside of Sara and, arguably Gideon but he’s also one that the show forgets about more often than not. He’s one that’s seen but not really heard and that’s not always a bad thing. Most of the time, he exists to exude a kind of stability on the team or provide historical exposition to get things going.

