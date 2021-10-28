CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, TX

Building an Ecosystem at Bouldin Food Forest

By Lina Fisher
Austin Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2015, Ben McConnell planted a forest in his front yard in Bouldin Creek. "It was probably close to 30 different trees that I planted, smaller trees, all sorts of fruit trees." The next year, as the operation grew, he bought a farm in Rogers, just outside Temple. Five years later,...

www.austinchronicle.com

