Building an Ecosystem at Bouldin Food Forest

Inaugural fest gathers together chefs, farmers, and foodies to consider the future of food. A "food systems festival," the inaugural Field Guide Festival (Oct. 29-30) explores the connections between farmers, chefs, activists, and everyone in between. Events include a sold-out dinner Friday at Rain Lily Farm, a 5K sunrise run and brunch on Saturday, and an all-day fest at Fiesta Gardens on Saturday. Activities at Fiesta Gardens include a symposium with panel topics such as food access, resilient farming, and mental health; a pop-up urban farm with beekeeping and composting demonstrations; local sips and grazing bites from farmer-chef partnerships; and live music. Tickets range from $45 (sunrise run + revival brunch) to $125 (Saturday general admission, including the run and brunch) to $300 (VIP pass). More info at fieldguidefest.com.
Comments / 0