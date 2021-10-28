CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

By Michael Toland
Austin Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith A Place to Bury Strangers, Ringo Deathstarr, and Ami Dang. If a Levitation set is toplined by festival founders the Black Angels, the lineup features like-minded acts that recall the spirit of the original Austin Psych Fest. With longtime stalwarts Elephant Stone absent, Baltimore sitarist and composer Ami Dang steps...

www.austinchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Chronicle

Levitation Interview: the Hives Wax Deep ATX Roots

Though the Hives would be the first to tell you they’re no shoo-in for an event rooted in psychedelia (as vocalist “Howlin’” Pelle Almqvist declared onstage, “We’re quite possibly the least psychedelic band at the festival”), their Halloween headlining of Mohawk fit the mold in their own ways. For one,...
AUSTIN, TX
Dallas Observer

10 Best Concerts of the Week: Slipknot, A Giant Dog, The Rolling Stones and More

It's Halloween weekend in North Texas, and what a weekend it will be. Half of this week's best concerts take place on Devil's Night, and there is a lot to choose from. If you're looking for a big, loud metal show, Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow in Fair Park is your place to be. If you like metal, but want more of a local feel and a costume contest, head to Reno's in Deep Ellum. Feeling nostalgic for some North Texas acts from yesteryear? The Arlington Backyard will be hosting three of your favorites. If you want to just chill while the chaos goes on around you, Crumb is playing at The Studio at The Factory. Up in Denton, A Giant Dog headlines a lineup of five bands known to tear down the house with every performance. Decisions, decisions, decisions. Of course, there is much else going the rest of this concert week. We haven't even gotten to The Hives, Midlake, The Rolling Stones or the rest.
MUSIC
Seattle Times

The top concerts coming to Climate Pledge Arena

It ain’t all hockey and hoops at the new arena under a vintage roof. Climate Pledge Arena brass have ambitions to make the Seattle Center venue a significant player in the concert industry, starting with a kickoff show with hometown rock heroes Foo Fighters and Death Cab for Cutie earlier this week.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas Observer

10 Best Concerts of the Week: Jonas Brothers, IDLES, $uicideboy$ and More

What a stacked and packed lineup of concerts we have for you this week. This week's concert calendar takes music lovers all around North Texas through many different genres of music. R&B singer Anthony Hamilton kicks off the week in Grand Prairie followed the next night by a Jonas Brothers concert in Fair Park. Saturday night is all about girl power when Soccer Mommy takes over the Granada Theater while Egg Drop Soup gets things heated at Three Links. Sunday is all about hip-hop in Deep Ellum with an outstanding local showcase early at Club Dada followed by a performance by Chief Keef over at The Factory. Monday and Tuesday are about soft and hard rock with Nothing at Deep Ellum Art Co. and IDLES at the Granada. $uicideboy$ close out the week with a rager in Irving, and there is still more to see, including two performances by the best out-of-town band that calls Dallas a second home. This is not the weekend to just sit there doing nothing.
DALLAS, TX
veronews.com

Coming Up! Five area concerts will be music to your ears

No better way to kick off the holiday season than with music. And for Vero Beach residents, you have quite the range of opportunities this weekend. First, it’s the Vero Beach High School Jazz Band which will perform in concert 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Nov. 4., in the Vero Beach High School Performing Arts Center, 1707 16th St. Tickets are $12 and $12. There will also be a livestream concert which costs $5. Call 772-564-5537 or visit VeroBeachPerformingArts.com.
VERO BEACH, FL
Lincoln Journal Star

What's Going On: Concerts and shows in Lincoln this week

Joe Rogan, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 8 p.m. Friday. Comedian, UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan is returning to his roots with “The Sacred Crown Tour,” going back to the stand-up routine he’s practiced for more than 25 years. The controversial Rogan, who is the most popular and highest-paid podcaster, contracted...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kool Keith
Person
Vijay Iyer
Phoenix New Times

Here Are the Biggest Concerts Coming to Phoenix in November

November will be a month to remember in the Valley when it comes to concerts. Over the next several weeks, scores of memorable shows are scheduled to take place, including gigs by such high-profile artists Elvis Costello, Playboy Carti, Harry Styles, Andrew McMahon, and Thundercat. Masked metal band Slipknot is...
PHOENIX, AZ
Austin Chronicle

Watch This: The Lonesome Heroes Vamp Out in “Cloak and Dagger”

Halloween descends upon us this weekend, and to help get us in the mood, The Lonesome Heroes delve into the dark shadows with the video for their new song “Cloak and Dagger.” The cameo-laden production, premiering below, plays out like “Thriller” crossed with “Slacker.”. In retrospect, we probably should have...
AUSTIN, TX
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Weekly survey: How high will you go for a must-have concert ticket?

When it was announced that Adele was going to appear for two nights at the BST Festival in London’s Hyde Park next summer, people freaked. Within a minute after going on sale, every ticket was gone, from the £90 general admission ticket (that’s about CAD$150) to special VIP packages (£579 or CAD$980).
ENTERTAINMENT
Phoenix New Times

Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Slipknot, Japanese Breakfast, Rüfüs Du Sol

Didn’t get enough costumed fun over Halloween? The masked metalheads of Slipknot will invade the Valley when they bring their Knotfest Roadshow to Ak-Chin Pavilion this week. The action-packed show will help kick off November’s concert lineup and also include sets by Killswitch Engage and Fever 333. Other noteworthy music...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Electronic Music#Art Rock#Poetry#Concerts#Levitation#Elephant Stone#Indian#North American#Atx#British#New Wave#Angels#Convenience
Austin Chronicle

The Concourse Project Brings the Raver Spirit Back to Austin

Handed the limp remains of a party mecca, Kelly Gray and Andrew Parsons handed back a 3,000-capacity venue that club kids are already flocking to. The Concourse Project stands as another example of the duo building their empire separately and together: Gray's GoGo Gadgette dance squad and her clothing designs that retail at the RealFashion store. Parson's work as a DJ and booker, their Seismic Dance Event festival, and – most notably – their production company: RealMusic Events.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Review: David Beck’s Tejano Weekend

David Beck is an admittedly unlikely champion for Tejano music, yet the former Sons of Fathers and Blue Healer founding frontman has unlocked an intoxicating inspiration. His creamy sweet tenor melts across the heavy rhythms, pining love with an almost indie-pop appeal and swooning conjunto croon. The quintet rolls tight, Beck's upright bass thumping and Dees Stribling's percussion rollicking to John Saucedo's guitar and Peter Huysman's keys, all sliced deliciously by David Herrera's accordion. Sophomore LP also recruits accordion legend David Lee Garza on opener "Deal of a Lifetime" and a cover of Sunny & the Sunliners' soulful "Put Me in Jail," the latter highlighting the band's suave knack for spiking familiar American tunes into Tejano mixes. Likewise, Billy Joe Shaver's "Live Forever" slides easily behind the steady beat, and although Vince Gill's "Go Rest High on That Mountain" can't compete with the country original, it's a tender take that spotlights Beck's effortlessly smooth range. Elsewhere, "No Liquor Strong Enough" weeps beautifully into soft strings, Saucedo punches "I Rush In (Just Like a Fool)" with a surprising guitar burst against the horn swagger, and "Shouting Your Name" quakes heartbreak on Herrera's trembling accordion. DBTW thrills in swinging on the heavy emotion that the style unrolls, but the biggest delight may be the crossover potential that aligns Tejano more directly with Americana and country.
MUSIC
Austin Chronicle

Qmmunity: Cold Nights, Hot Burlesque

Hot, hot, hot. With temps beginning to dip in Austin (finally, FFS), we can't think of a better way to stay warm than with an evening of sultry drag and burlesque at Bizarre Stripper Burlesque's second-anniversary celebration, El Fuego Cabaret, this Friday, Nov. 5, at Elysium (deets below). BSB's carved out its reputation as Austin's all-trans burlesque troupe, and Friday's show holds special significance since it's the troupe's first in-person anniversary performance – ever – after last fall's COVID-19 situation necessitated a virtual-only celebration for BSB's first birthday. "All of our performers are vaccinated and are excited to perform onstage again," BSB founder and producer Jinxy Deviate tells me. Besides BSB's stellar cast of mainstays – many of whom you'll recognize from lending their talents to other local troupes – Friday's audience will also be treated to performances from the group's newest cast members, Daddy Max and Gothess Jasmine; plus, Dallas' Onyx Fury will grace the stage. Can't make it out but still want to support BSB? Fret not, as all of the troupe's virtual shows from last year are available for purchase online (somekindofbizarrestripper.com), and donations are accepted through CashApp (donate to $bsbproductions). Looking toward the future, Deviate says BSB is excited for more shows, new merch, and to continue highlighting trans burlesque performers. "We're not a drag show – we're a celebration of trans bodies."
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
theadvocate.com

Jazz come to Vibes in the Ville concert in Parker Park

The Florida Street Blowhards brought jazzy tunes to the Vibes in the Ville concert Thursday in Parker Park. The event had a Halloween feel, as many dressed in costumes for the event, which featured food, activities and dancing. The Florida Street Blowhards include Sam Irwin, Doug Stone, David Seymour, Ben...
MUSIC
98.7 WFGR

Concerts & Shows Coming to West Michigan in November

If you are looking for a chance to get out and about in November, you will have several options. From comedy, to concerts, there is quite a bit going on around Michigan. Here some of the shows and concerts coming through the area in November... Chicago. Friday, November 5, 2021...
MICHIGAN STATE
Standard-Examiner

More markets, ladies’ nights, concerts and art exhibits coming to The Monarch

The Monarch was abuzz with continuous happenings in October. Open Studio Night and “Van Sessions” with Josaleigh Pollett and Fur Foxen kicked things off on Oct. 1, followed by the Casino Night fundraiser to benefit Youth Impact, “Boo-Nanza” Halloween market, Brue’s debut Ogden concert, Imani Winds and Hot Club of San Francisco by Onstage Ogden, the inaugural Witches’ Night Out, “Bites, Brews & Tunes” featuring Old Ghost’s single release party, “Troll 2” presented by the 9 Rails Film Festival and more, filling the spacious historic venue with warmth and glee all month long.
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy