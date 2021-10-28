Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Hot, hot, hot. With temps beginning to dip in Austin (finally, FFS), we can't think of a better way to stay warm than with an evening of sultry drag and burlesque at Bizarre Stripper Burlesque's second-anniversary celebration, El Fuego Cabaret, this Friday, Nov. 5, at Elysium (deets below). BSB's carved out its reputation as Austin's all-trans burlesque troupe, and Friday's show holds special significance since it's the troupe's first in-person anniversary performance – ever – after last fall's COVID-19 situation necessitated a virtual-only celebration for BSB's first birthday. "All of our performers are vaccinated and are excited to perform onstage again," BSB founder and producer Jinxy Deviate tells me. Besides BSB's stellar cast of mainstays – many of whom you'll recognize from lending their talents to other local troupes – Friday's audience will also be treated to performances from the group's newest cast members, Daddy Max and Gothess Jasmine; plus, Dallas' Onyx Fury will grace the stage. Can't make it out but still want to support BSB? Fret not, as all of the troupe's virtual shows from last year are available for purchase online (somekindofbizarrestripper.com), and donations are accepted through CashApp (donate to $bsbproductions). Looking toward the future, Deviate says BSB is excited for more shows, new merch, and to continue highlighting trans burlesque performers. "We're not a drag show – we're a celebration of trans bodies."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO