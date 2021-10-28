CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASEAN Summit Opens Without Myanmar Presence

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI / WASHINGTON - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, opened a three-day regional summit without Myanmar, after the country's ruling junta refused to send a nonpolitical representative to the meeting in place of its top military leader. ASEAN ministers decided on October 15 to exclude Myanmar...

