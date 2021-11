Legendary Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter thrilled fans when she made a cameo appearance in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984 as another legendary Amazon, Asteria. But while Carter was inspiring audiences, she herself was being inspired, writing her latest song "Human and Divine". With themes of love, strength, and inspiration, the recently released ballad is dedicated to Carter's husband, but according to Carter, as she was working on the song and became part of Wonder Woman 1984, the song took on a richer meaning, one that connects to the powerful love story between Steve Trevor and Diana.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO