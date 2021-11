The City of Vincennes will remember this nation’s military veterans in several ways next week. The first remembrance is in a proclamation of November 11th as Veterans’ Recognition Day in Vincennes. The proclamation is planned for the Vincennes City Council session on Monday of next week. Other activities include a service appreciation from various assisted living centers; placement of American flags in Vincennes; and free veterans’ admission to the Indiana Military Museum on Veterans’ Day. The Museum is located on South Sixth Street Road at the southern edge of Vincennes.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO