SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO — The JSerra girls volleyball team took another step on its historic journey. Monday, the Lions faced one of their biggest hurdles, an Etiwanda team known for its blocking prowess. JSerra’s attackers were not fazed, however, and often used that block to their advantage. JSerra dominated the first two sets and rallied in the third to post a 25-17, 25-16, 29-27 sweep in a Division 3 semifinal match.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO