Cardano has been at the forefront of growth when it comes to smart contracts capability. Ever since smart contracts debuted on the blockchain, high traffic has been anticipated for the network. Smart contracts on Cardano had been in the works for quite a while and were one of the most anticipated upgrades in the space. Now that this is a reality, the developer has had to move on to building further capabilities to accommodate the anticipated traffic increase.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO