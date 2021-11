The United States urged two senior British judges on Wednesday to clear the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and reject a lower court's ruling that he is a suicide risk. Washington also assured the High Court in London that it would not hold the Australian in isolation in a US "supermax" prison, as it sought to sideline several factors cited in the previous decision blocking his extradition. The US government wants to place Assange on trial for espionage on charges that could jail him for up to 175 years -- though its legal team claims his sentence is difficult to estimate and could be far less. A UK district court judge in January blocked its extradition request on the grounds that Assange was at serious risk of suicide, and that his mental health would probably deteriorate in the US penal system.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO