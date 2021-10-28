CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Medicare Punishes 2,499 Hospitals for High Readmissions

By Jordan Rau
khn.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal government’s effort to penalize hospitals for excessive patient readmissions is ending its first decade with Medicare cutting payments to nearly half the nation’s hospitals. In its 10th annual round of penalties, Medicare is reducing its payments to 2,499 hospitals, or 47% of all facilities. The average penalty...

khn.org

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Medicare is Penalizing 62 Missouri Hospitals for a Variety of Reasons

Medicare is cutting payments to 62 Missouri hospitals for having high rates of patient readmissions, infections and injuries. The penalties are based on Medicare patients who had originally been treated for heart failure, heart attack, pneumonia, chronic lung disease, hip and knee replacement or coronary artery bypass graft surgery. For the readmission penalties, Medicare cut as much as three-percent for each patient, although the average is generally much lower. Patient safety cuts cost Missouri hospitals one-percent of Medicare payments through next September. In 2019, Medicare penalized the same number of Missouri hospitals for the same reasons. The hospitals in Northwest Missouri that will be affected by these penalties are Cameron Regional Medical Center, St Lukes North in Kansas City, Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph, SSM Health St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, and the New Liberty Hospital District.
MISSOURI STATE
upenn.edu

Racial disparities in avoidable hospitalizations for Medicare beneficiaries

40% of Medicare beneficiaries now choose Medicare Advantage (MA) private plans. As the number of MA beneficiaries grows—particularly among Black and Latinx communities—it is important to understand how enrollment in MA affects racial disparities in quality of care. A new Medical Care study by LDI Fellow Norma Coe and colleagues finds cause for concern, revealing racial disparities in avoidable hospitalizations that are even greater than in traditional Medicare.
HEALTH SERVICES
californiahealthline.org

Look Up Your California Hospital: Is It Being Penalized By Medicare?

Under programs set up by the Affordable Care Act, the federal government has cuts payments to hospitals that have high rates of readmissions and those with the highest numbers of infections and patient injuries. . For the readmission penalties, Medicare cuts as much as 3 percent for each patient, although the average is generally much lower. The patient safety penalties cost hospitals 1 percent of Medicare payments over the federal fiscal year, which runs from October through September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
McKnight's

10 years in, hospitals still pressured to reduce readmissions

Hospitals are facing unrelenting pressure to find post-acute care partners that can help manage readmissions, a decade into a program designed to improve patient care and save the Medicare system money. Medicare recently issued its 10th annual round of penalties through the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program. The agency reduced payments...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Care Hospitals#Affordable Care Act#Medicaid Services#Congress#Hrrp#Medpac
nowhabersham.com

Medicare penalties hit U.S. hospitals hard, including in Georgia

Medicare is reducing payments to nearly half of the nation’s hospitals for excessive patient readmissions, including 81 in Georgia, Kaiser Health News reported Thursday. The total penalized in Georgia represent 55 percent of the state’s hospitals, higher than the national average of 47 percent. But if you remove facilities that are exempt from penalties from the calculation, the percentage of Georgia hospitals facing reductions is 83 percent.
GEORGIA STATE
verywellhealth.com

How Medicare works to keep you out of the hospital

Most people want to avoid going to the hospital, never mind going more than once. Unfortunately, as many as one in six people on Medicare gets readmitted to the hospital within 30 days. This article will discuss hospital readmissions and what steps Medicare is taking to decrease them. What Is...
HEALTH SERVICES
whvoradio.com

Trigg Hospital Discusses Medicare Payback, New Ambulance Headquarters

Trigg County Hospital says a recent medicare payback of more than $200,000 is signaling a good year, with the Hospital Board taking steps to plan for a possible new ambulance service building. Hospital Administrator John Sumner says at the end of each year the hospital has to balance their payments...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
khn.org

White House Cracks Down On Hospitals Defying Price Disclosure Rules

The new rule will take effect at the start of 2022, sharply increasing the penalties that will be imposed on hospitals that obscure their pricing, and also tackling tricks like hiding prices from Google searches. CMS, meanwhile, will boost pay for home health and hospital outpatient services. The Biden administration...
U.S. POLITICS
californiahealthline.org

Few Acute Care Hospitals Escaped Readmissions Penalties

Preventable rehospitalization of the nation’s older adults has proved a persistent health and financial challenge for the U.S., costing Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars each year. Various analyses have found many readmissions within a month of discharge might have been avoided through better care and more attention paid to...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland hospital workers face deadlines for COVID vaccinations; thousands could be out of the job

Despite a high rate of compliance, hundreds of workers at the University of Maryland Medical System may have run afoul of the mandate by the state’s largest hospital system for them to be vaccinated by Monday. The system reported a vaccination of over 99% by the middle of last week. But that leaves close to 200 employees and more than 200 contract or irregular workers who will have to leave ...
MARYLAND STATE
khn.org

Industry Groups Push For Extensions To Pandemic Telehealth Provision

More than 230 organizations are seeking support from state governors to extend state medical licenses given to boost telehealth operations during the pandemic, since covid hasn't faded yet. Hospital operating margin drops, the future of out-of-hospital care and more are also in the news. More than 230 organizations want state...
PUBLIC HEALTH
khn.org

118,000 More Oklahomans Have Health Insurance After Medicaid Expansion

Expansion of the program took effect at the beginning of July. Nearly 60% of the people approved for benefits through expansion are female, the state said Wednesday. Over 200,000 Oklahomans have now enrolled in SoonerCare through Medicaid expansion, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority announced Wednesday. Of those, more than 118,000 are new applicants, while the rest were transitioned into SoonerCare from a more limited benefits program, or people who had older applications reprocessed. Another 80,000 people still may be eligible for benefits through Medicaid expansion, the Health Care Authority said. (Branham, 11/3)
HEALTH
khn.org

ERs Are Swamped With Seriously Ill Patients, Although Many Don’t Have Covid

Inside the emergency department at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan, staff members are struggling to care for patients showing up much sicker than they’ve ever seen. Tiffani Dusang, the ER’s nursing director, practically vibrates with pent-up anxiety, looking at patients lying on a long line of stretchers pushed up against the beige walls of the hospital hallways. “It’s hard to watch,” she said in a warm Texas twang.
LANSING, MI
khn.org

Patients Went Into the Hospital for Care. After Testing Positive There for Covid, Some Never Came Out.

They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with covid-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with covid in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. The number is certainly an undercount, since it includes mostly patients 65 and older, plus California and Florida patients of all ages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

13.2% of COVID-19 infections led to readmissions, study finds

Over 13 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations lead to readmission and emergency department visits after 30 days, with more than a quarter being potentially preventable, according to a study published in the November 2021 issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. Researchers studied 576 adult COVID-19 patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

New Health Order In Colorado Leaves Patient Transfer Decisions To Hospitals

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Combined Hospital Transfer Center was activated in August, at the first sign of hospital capacity going up. It is currently at the lowest level, but an executive order from the governor lays the groundwork for hospitals to move into the next level of response. It would give the state and hospitals the authority to move patients. (credit: CBS) “We are full we are at capacity,” Dr. Connie Price, Chief Medical Officer at Denver Health, said. She believes they are likely not alone. “I suspect my colleagues at other intuitions are experiencing the same things.” Across the state the number of available...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Hospitals Activate Tier 3 For Transfers As Facilities Become Overwhelmed With Patients

DENVER (CBS4)– Hospitals across Colorado have activated the highest level for the state’s Combined Hospital Transfer Center. That’s because hospitals are overwhelmed with patients. Hospitals are dealing with escalating COVID-19 cases and an increasing number of general hospitalizations. (credit: CBS) The highest level, Tier 3, allows the state and hospitals to send patients, both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19, anywhere in Colorado when one facility is full or cannot care for an acutely ill patient. The Combined Hospital Transfer Center was re-activated at Tier 1 in August when COVID-19 hospitalizations were beginning to increase. (credit: CBS) “This is an extraordinary step taken by the state’s...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy