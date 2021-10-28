Zimbabweans Divided Over Western Sanctions

China on Tuesday accused the U.S. of a “lack of transparency and responsibility” regarding an accident in the South China Sea involving a Navy submarine last month. At a daily briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the U.S. should provide full details of the incident that has revived the dispute between the two countries over the strategic waterway. “We once again urge the U.S. to give a detailed account of the accident,” he said. Wang described what he called a “lack of transparency and responsibility” by the U.S. in following up with the incident.He said the U.S. has...

