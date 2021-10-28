CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zimbabweans Divided Over Western Sanctions

neworleanssun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARARE - Pro-government Zimbabweans say sanctions imposed in 2003 and earlier by some Western nations, including the United States, because of election rigging and human rights abuses, are derailing the...

www.neworleanssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Ethiopian leader calls on citizens to defend his government as Tigray rebels make gains

Johannesburg — It's been nearly one year since Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops in to crush rebellious forces in the country's northern Tigray region. In that time Abiy's standing as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for ending the war with neighboring Eritrea has been undermined, as those same troops have been accused of committing unspeakable atrocities.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

UN, US sanction Libyan official over human trafficking

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations Security Council and the United States have imposed sanctions on a Libyan official over the alleged abuse and torture of migrants in a detention center. The Security Council and the U.S. said in separate statements late Tuesday that Osama al-Kuni is the de facto head of a detention center in the North African nation’s west. Migrants there are said to have been subjected to torture, sexual and gender-based violence and human trafficking. Libya emerged as a major conduit for African migrants hoping to reach Europe after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed the country’s longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The country subsequently slid into chaos.
CAIRO, MO
Shore News Network

U.S. issues Iran-related sanctions over drone program

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has issued a fresh round of Iran-related sanctions tied to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps drone program that it said threatened regional stability, the Treasury Department said on Friday. U.S. officials, in a statement, said the IRGC has been providing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or...
MILITARY
AFP

Ethiopian govt vows to fight on in 'existential war'

Ethiopia's government said Thursday it was on the brink of victory in an "existential war" against Tigrayan rebels and vowed to fight on, in an apparent rebuke of international ceasefire calls on the conflict's first anniversary. We are fighting an existential war!"
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zimbabweans#Economy#Election#Western
IBTimes

US Slaps Sanctions On Lebanese Tycoons, Lawmaker Over 'Corruption'

The US Treasury slapped sanctions on prominent Lebanese tycoons Jihad al-Arab and Dany Khoury and lawmaker Jamil Sayyed for allegedly benefitting from corruption and adding to the breakdown of the rule of law in their country. The three "have each personally profited from the pervasive corruption and cronyism in Lebanon,...
U.S. POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

Belarus forces USAID office to close amidst heightened tensions

Belarus has forced the U.S. Embassy's Public Diplomacy and USAID offices to close, amidst tensions with the U.S. and its allies over the country's crackdown on the opposition. U.S. Agency for International Development administrator Samantha Power said Belarusian authorities aim to "severely disrupt U.S. development assistance and public diplomacy" Relations...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Former US diplomat and hostage negotiator meets Myanmar junta chief

Former United States diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met Myanmar's junta chief on Tuesday, the military said, as the country passed nine months under a regime that has detained a US journalist. The military website made no mention of American journalist Danny Fenster, who was detained in May and has since been charged with encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association.
WORLD
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
whbl.com

U.S. senators urge Biden to avoid India sanctions over Russian deal

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Two U.S. senators have urged President Joe Biden to waive sanctions against India over its purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defence system, saying such a punitive measure would endanger growing cooperation. India signed a $5.5 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five of the surface-to-air...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US sees promise in Sudan protest 'restraint'

A US envoy on Tuesday applauded what he saw as restraint during Sudan's demonstrations against the military coup, seeing a hopeful sign for a peaceful return to civilian-backed rule. The United States had voiced alarm and warned Sudan's military not to use force ahead of mass protests called for Saturday over the October 25 ouster of the civilian leadership. Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said that death toll of three was "far too many" but added, "We also commend those members of security forces who exercised restraint and upheld their obligations to respect human rights." Feltman said demonstrators also showed restraint by mostly avoiding sensitive military sites.
PROTESTS
The Independent

China accuses US of 'lack of transparency' over sub accident

China on Tuesday accused the U.S. of a “lack of transparency and responsibility” regarding an accident in the South China Sea involving a Navy submarine last month. At a daily briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the U.S. should provide full details of the incident that has revived the dispute between the two countries over the strategic waterway. “We once again urge the U.S. to give a detailed account of the accident,” he said. Wang described what he called a “lack of transparency and responsibility” by the U.S. in following up with the incident.He said the U.S. has...
POLITICS
AFP

Iran rejects Western 'concerns' over nuclear compliance

Iran repeated Monday its insistence its nuclear programme was peaceful, two days after the US, Britain, France and Germany expressed their "grave" concern on the sidelines of a G20 meeting. The Western statement on Saturday, a joint declaration after bilateral meetings by leaders on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Rome, followed their discussions of Iran's offer to resume discussions on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Sudan's ousted PM says solution hinges on return of govt: ministry

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave the way to a solution in the country, the information ministry said. He added that "the release of the cabinet ministers and the full reinstatement of the government could pave the way to a solution," the ministry said.
WORLD
The Independent

China, Russia urge UNSC to end key sanctions on North Korea

China and Russia are urging the U.N. Security Council to end a host of sanctions against North Korea ranging from the export of seafood and textiles to the cap on imports of refined petroleum products and the ban on its citizens working overseas and sending home their earnings.A draft resolution circulated to council members and obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press stresses the economic difficulties in North Korea and says these and other sanctions should be lifted “with the intent of enhancing the livelihood of the civilian population.”The Security Council initially imposed sanctions on North Korea after its first...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

International envoy warns of Bosnia breakup amid tensions

The chief international representative in Bosnia is warning that the war-scarred Balkan nation could face the biggest “existential threat of the post-war period” if the international community does not curb threatened separatist actions by Bosnian Serbs.In a report scheduled for delivery to the U.N. Security Council this week, High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt said “the prospects of further division and conflict are very real,” if Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik withdraws Serb troops from the Bosnian army and creates a separate Serb force.Those moves and other threats, if carried out, would "ultimately undermine the state’s ability...
POLITICS
AFP

China says US report on nuclear arsenal 'full of prejudice'

Beijing hit back Thursday against a US report on China's expansion of its nuclear arsenal, calling it "full of prejudice", and accused Washington of overhyping the threat. The Chinese foreign ministry's comments came after the Pentagon said that China was growing its nuclear weapons much more quickly than anticipated, narrowing the gap with the United States. The US report said China could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and top 1,000 by 2030 -- an arsenal two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago. But it noted Beijing was likely not seeking a capability to launch an unprovoked atomic strike on a nuclear-armed adversary.
POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy