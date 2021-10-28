VPD Working to Fill Vacant Spots on Police Force

Orono Police Department (OPD)’s Chief of Police, Josh Ewing, has announced that he is stepping down as Chief of Police to pursue other career opportunities. His last day will be Nov. 5. Ewing has served in this position for eight years and has worked various positions in the department for the last 22 years. Ewing is now going to work for the Hampden Police Department as a patrol officer.

ORONO, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO