Vincennes, IN

VPD Working to Fill Vacant Spots on Police Force

wuzr.com
 7 days ago

Vincennes Police are working toward filling three vacant positions in their active duty roster. The...

www.wuzr.com

933kwto.com

Springfield Police Filling Vacancies

The Springfield Police Department has seen more applicants apply in the last couple of months. The Department started it’s 2021 through 2024 recruitment plan July 1st. They also changed their education requirements. Applicants need at least 30 college credits whereas before they used to need 60 credits. This summer they...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Portland Tribune

Gresham faces police force shortage

City down 10% of sworn-officers; will cut popular Neighborhood Enforcement Team, Traffic Unit. Unexpected departures of Gresham police officers have left the department short-staffed and facing cuts to popular programs even as the city experiences a historic spike in shootings. The Gresham force has lost nearly 10% of sworn officers...
GRESHAM, OR
wuzr.com

Hart Street Safe Stop Set for Tonight in Vincennes

The annual journey of little ghosts and goblins down Hart Street will happen tonight. The annual Hart Street Safe Stop will be held tonight from five to seven p-m. Merchants up and down Hart Street will provide treats to those participating in tonight’s event. Another group that will be out...
VINCENNES, IN
Maine Campus

Orono Police Department Chief of Police leaves force

Orono Police Department (OPD)’s Chief of Police, Josh Ewing, has announced that he is stepping down as Chief of Police to pursue other career opportunities. His last day will be Nov. 5. Ewing has served in this position for eight years and has worked various positions in the department for the last 22 years. Ewing is now going to work for the Hampden Police Department as a patrol officer.
ORONO, ME
cityofmentor.com

Help Mentor Police Fill-a-Cruiser November 14

Mentor Police will be hosting their eighth annual Fill-a-Cruiser Food Drive on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Giant Eagle supermarket located at 8383 Tyler Boulevard. Officers will be collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations which will be distributed to food pantries to...
MENTOR, OH
wuzr.com

VPD Arrest Vincennes Man on Morning Warrant

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning on a warrant out of Knox Superior Court Two. Officers arrested 24 year-old Colton Hitt. Hitt is charged with meth possession, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance. The warrant was issued in July of this year from Knox Superior Court Two.
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Donations Being Accepted for New VPD K-9 Unit

The Vincennes Police Department is accepting donations for a new K-9. The new K-9 unit is needed after the unexpected death of K-9 “Gary.” A procession to honor the former K-9 officer took place yesterday in Vincennes. Cash or checks can be dropped off at the Vincennes Police Department or...
VINCENNES, IN
New Castle News

Police investigating allegations of excessive force

SHARON — Sharon Police and the state Department of Corrections are investigating allegations of excessive force during the arrest of a Sharon parolee May 28 on charges of disorderly conduct. Octavius Clark, 43, said a Sharon patrolman and two state probation and parole agents came to his house to arrest...
SHARON, PA
restorationnewsmedia.com

Bailey beefing up police force

BAILEY — After a few months with only one officer, the town is bolstering its police force. The town has hired two new part time police officers in the last few weeks and plans to bring two more aboard as soon as the state required paperwork is complete, Mayor Thomas Richards said Friday.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
US News and World Report

Police: Woman's Body in Vacant Restaurant Probed as Homicide

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a woman's body was found in a vacant restaurant building and that they are investigating it as a homicide. The Asheville Police Department said in a news release that they were checking a vacant business west of downtown when they discovered the body on Wednesday.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wuzr.com

Two Vincennes Women Arrested in Palestine, IL Traffic Stop

Two Vincennes women was arrested following a traffic stop in Palestine. Officers stopped the vehicle driven by 47 year-old Chastity Theriac. During the stop, Theriac was driving while suspended. It was also found she was driving an uninsured motor vehicle. A passenger, 34 year-old Heather Brand, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Brand was charged after authorities found her in illegal possession of a Schedule Four narcotic.
VINCENNES, IN
Intelligencer

Weirton Fills Vacant City Council Seat

Weirton’s second ward officially has a new representative on city council. Standing before family and various city officials, Chris Jonczak took the oath of office in the council chambers of the Weirton Municipal Building Wednesday before then joining his new colleagues in a work session focusing on the city’s proposed public safety building project. Jonczak was appointed to the post Oct. 12, filling a vacancy created when former councilman Mike Adams was appointed as city manager. Jonczak’s term will last through the end of 2024. (Photo by Craig Howell)
WEIRTON, WV
nbc15.com

Crews work to complete shelters in once-vacant lot on Dairy Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction crews are transforming a vacant lot at 3202 Dairy Drive into the City of Madison’s new temporary site for people experiencing homelessness. “This property was city-owned prior. Owned by the fire department across the street,” said Hannah Mohelnitzky with the City of Madison Engineering Division....
MADISON, WI
The Daily

No active search for permanent UWPD police chief, position remains vacant

UWPD has remained without a permanent police chief since the resignation of John Vinson in May 2019. Two and a half years later, a search to fill the position is not currently underway, according to university spokesperson Victor Balta. Vinson stepped down after an independent review of UWPD operations revealed...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Chicago

‘There’s Bodies On The Floor:’ Two Dead, Over a Dozen Injured In Mass Shooting At Halloween Party In Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Joliet police late Sunday were searching for two men who shot more than a dozen people, killing one man and one woman, at a Halloween party Sunday just after midnight. Authorities said that around 12:39 a.m., a Will County Sherriff’s sergeant heard 10 to 12 gunshots in the area of Jackson and Walnut streets area while on patrol. The sergeant arrived on the scene and saw about 100 people fleeing from the area, police said. Sheriff’s deputies found that the party had been in the backyard at 1018 E. Jackson St., and the shooting happened near a DJ...
JOLIET, IL
wbiw.com

Two arrested after found together in a city park after closing

BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Monday morning after a Bedford Police officer patrolling Murray Park noticed two suspicious vehicles after the park was closed. Two people were in one of the vehicles. The officer spoke to 38-year-old Mathew Adams, of Owensburg and a female who refused to tell the...
BEDFORD, IN

