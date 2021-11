Zink is something quite wonderful. A Linux Mesa driver that creates an OpenGL implementation on top of Vulkan and it just keeps on getting more impressive. In another update blog post developer Mike Blumenkrantz has given what seems like their final blog post on Zink for 2021 and it's all sounding very positive. Along side Valve developer Samuel Pitoiset, work progress on Zink plus the AMD RADV Vulkan driver, so that now there's "only around 200 failures in the GL 4.6 conformance suite" meaning it's getting really close to being an official conforming driver there.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO