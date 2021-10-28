COP26 Climate Summit: What's at Stake for Planet Earth

In the first major deal of the Glasgow climate summit, more than 100 nations have pledged to end, and reverse, deforestation by 2030. As the declaration states, forests store vast amounts of carbon dioxide and are essential to stop global warming beyond 1.5℃ this century. This new pledge is an example of so-called “nature-based solutions” – using ecosystem restoration and protection, better forest management and forest plantations to tackle climate change. Research suggests, if done appropriately, they could provide 30–40% of the CO₂ reductions required by 2030. But these approaches should not take away from the need to stop burning fossil fuels....

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO