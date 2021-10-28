CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

COP26 Climate Summit: What's at Stake for Planet Earth

neworleanssun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON - Global pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions are just a fraction of what's needed to prevent catastrophic global warming, according to a new report from the United Nations Environment Program....

www.neworleanssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
neworleanssun.com

Greta Thunberg calls for climate protest in Glasgow

Glasgow [Scotland], November 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg called for a climate protest in Glasgow, where the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) is taking place. "Time is running out. Change won't come from these conferences like COP26 unless there is big public pressure from the outside. Join the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

What is COP26? Here's how global climate negotiations work and what's expected from the Glasgow summit

Shelley Inglis is executive director of the University of Dayton Human Rights Center. Over two weeks in November, world leaders and national negotiators will meet in Scotland to discuss what to do about climate change. It's a complex process that can be hard to make sense of from the outside, but it's how international law and institutions help solve problems that no single country can fix on its own.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Voices from around the world on what’s at stake at COP26

Tens of thousands of diplomats, researchers, protesters and presidents are scheduled to descend on Glasgow, Scotland, next week for a critical United Nations climate summit. Next to the Olympics, COP26, as it is known, will be one of the largest international gatherings since the start of the pandemic. The overarching goal: to get countries to commit to more ambitious, detailed plans to cut their planet-warming emissions and collectively slow climate change.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet Earth#Paris
The Independent

Globe bounces back to nearly 2019 carbon pollution levels

The dramatic drop in carbon dioxide emissions from the pandemic lockdown has pretty much disappeared in a puff of coal-fired smoke, much of it from China a new scientific study found.A group of scientists who track heat-trapping gases that cause climate change said the first nine months of this year put emissions a tad under 2019 levels. They estimate that in 2021 the world will have spewed 36.4 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide, compared to 36.7 billion metric tons two years ago. At the height of the pandemic last year, emissions were down to 34.8 billion metric...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Land, culture, livelihood: what Indigenous people stand to lose from climate 'solutions'

In the first major deal of the Glasgow climate summit, more than 100 nations have pledged to end, and reverse, deforestation by 2030. As the declaration states, forests store vast amounts of carbon dioxide and are essential to stop global warming beyond 1.5℃ this century. This new pledge is an example of so-called “nature-based solutions” – using ecosystem restoration and protection, better forest management and forest plantations to tackle climate change. Research suggests, if done appropriately, they could provide 30–40% of the CO₂ reductions required by 2030. But these approaches should not take away from the need to stop burning fossil fuels....
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Climate clock reset shows the world is one year closer to 1.5 C warming threshold

Global carbon dioxide emissions are expected to increase to almost 2019 levels this year, upending last year’s unprecedented drop caused by COVID-19 lockdowns. This means that emissions are trending upwards again, when they should be in rapid decline if we are to meet the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels. We created the Climate Clock in 2015 to show how quickly we are approaching 1.5 C, the lower limit of the Paris Agreement global temperature goal and a consequential threshold for climate impacts. The clock tracks global emissions and temperature data, and uses the most recent...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
The Independent

The Latest: Astronaut describes climate change from space

The latest on U.N. climate summit COP26 in Glasgow:PARIS — French astronaut Thomas Pesquet used a video call from space to describe the view from the International Space Station of global warming's repercussions.Pesquet told French President Emmanuel Macron during the call on Thursday that the space station's portholes revealed the haunting fragility of humanity’s only home.“We see the pollution of rivers, atmospheric pollution, things like that," the astronaut said. "What really shocked me on this mission were extreme weather or climate phenomena.” “We saw entire regions burning from the space station, in Canada, in California,” he continued. “We saw all...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
U.S. POLITICS
kfgo.com

South Korea’s Moon to attend COP26 climate talks, G20 summit

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in will travel to Europe next week to attend a Group of 20 summit in Rome and the U.N. climate conference in Scotland, his office said on Friday. The nine-day trip, which kicks off on Thursday, will also include talks on Oct. 29...
ASIA
Fiction & Science

What will happen to Earth if we collide with another planet?

Around 50 billion maverick planets are wandering the Milky Way with no host star to the clutch. They don't radiate any light of their own and that makes them hard to spot. The last time a wanderer planetoid the size of Mars crashed into Earth, it dispersed our planet's young outside layer into space, where gravity stuck those particles into what we currently call the Moon. This time, it would be all damnation and brimstone without any survivors left.
The Independent

Cop26: Britain urged to back £50bn ‘reparations’ package for countries worst hit by climate change

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to push for an expanded package of financial “reparations” for countries facing the worst damage from the climate crisis.Although wealthy nations have committed to providing $100bn (£73bn) a year for developing countries by 2023, most of the money will come in the form of loans.The Green Party said £50bn a year was needed in grants for the poorest countries by the end of decade – and called on the UK to take special responsibility for “reparation” payments as a former colonial power.Greens’ co-leader Carla Denyer said a far more generous climate finance plan...
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

A Methane Pledge Is the First Good News Out of COP26. Nothing Else Will Be as Easy

Tuesday’s announcement that more than 100 countries have joined a U.S. and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030 injected a welcome burst of energy into the COP 26 meetings in Glasgow after Monday’s lackluster launch. Despite the fact that the world’s biggest methane emitters —China, Russia and India, which together contribute 35% of methane emissions—have not signed on, it’s a significant step that could go a long way toward meeting the climate conference’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Methane, which comes from landfills, agriculture and the energy industry, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and is responsible for more than a quarter of current global warming, says Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “Cutting methane is the fastest, most effective way to slow down warming now.” The pledged reductions alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy