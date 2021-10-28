CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Giant panda's black and white coat works as excellent camouflage

By Jason Arunn Murugesu
New Scientist
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy are giant pandas black and white? It is a question that has long stumped biologists and casual observers alike. But we may at last have a clear answer. Tim Caro at the University of Bristol, UK, and his colleagues have previously looked at camouflage in other animals to suggest that...

www.newscientist.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Rabbits the Size of Horses – Why Not?

Kyoto University examines the lack of size diversity in rabbits and hares. Next to cat videos, watching small and cuddly rabbits is probably one of the most popular internet pastimes. Plus they appear in literature as well as in traditional folklore spanning numerous cultures, thanks likely to the fact that rabbits reside on every continent except Antarctica.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

22,000 Traps and 40 Tons of Poison Not Enough to Eradicate Rat Infestation in Lord Howe Islands

Since a $17 million eradication effort on the world heritage-listed island, only about 100 rats have been detected, but experts insist all is not lost. Since April, nearly 100 rats have been spotted on Lord Howe Island, despite the deployment of 22,000 lockable traps and more than 40 tonnes of poison sprayed by helicopters - but scientists remain optimistic that the $17 million eradication campaign was a success.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Pandas' Coats Are Surprisingly Effective Camouflage Through Predators' Eyes

Understanding the spectral sensitivities of different species has enabled science to do something pretty cool: we can now see the world through the eyes of different animals. This kind of vision model was recently used to understand how sharks see humans (like seals, FYI) and now has been employed to test out the theory that a panda’s seemingly conspicuous coat actually works as a form of camouflage in the wild. Looking at photos of animals through the eyes of humans, felids, and canines, researchers were able to confirm that while they stand out in captive environments, it’s pretty damn hard to spot a panda in the wild.
ANIMALS
CBS Boston

Black Bears Ready To ‘Fatten Up For Winter’ As Map Shows Range Expanding East In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — The black bear population in Massachusetts continues to grow and push east, and the state is reminding residents to take precautions. “Now is when black bears fatten up for winter,” the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game tweeted Thursday. “You can help keep bears wild by removing bird feeders, feeding pets indoors, and securing garbage.” Now is when black bears fatten up for winter. You can help keep bears wild by removing bird feeders, feeding pets indoors, and securing garbage. Depending on food availability and snow cover, bears typically enter winter dens in November and December.https://t.co/e3QtDFgi8d pic.twitter.com/EGkYeCsGlv — MA Fish...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giant Pandas#Camouflage#The University Of Bristol
New Scientist

Bats’ landing styles differ depending on where they roost

Bats are unique among mammals thanks to their ability to fly, but what goes up must come back down. An analysis of bats’ landing methods has revealed that their touchdown techniques can give insights into other aspects of their lifestyle, such as the kind of shelter they live in. “If...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Why giant pandas are black and white: Bears evolved distinctive markings to help them camouflage against dark shades in tree trunks and light patches of snow, study finds

With its black and white markings and cuddly face, the giant panda is one of the most distinctive creatures in the animal kingdom. Now, researchers have uncovered why giant pandas evolved to have these unique colourings - and it's all to do with camouflage. Experts from the University of Bristol...
ANIMALS
microsoftnewskids.com

Giant pandas no longer endangered, China says

You asked for more good news on CBCKidsNews.ca and we delivered. Is there a #goodnews story you think we should be covering?. Email cbckidsnews@cbc.ca. What animal do you think of when you hear the term endangered species? If you answered the panda, you’re not alone. The iconic black and white...
ANIMALS
Nature.com

The giant panda is cryptic

The giant panda (Ailuropoda melanoleuca) is an iconic mammal, but the function of its black-and-white coloration is mysterious. Using photographs of giant pandas taken in the wild and state-of-the-art image analysis, we confirm the counterintuitive hypothesis that their coloration provides camouflage in their natural environment. The black fur blends into dark shades and tree trunks, whereas white fur matches foliage and snow when present, and intermediate pelage tones match rocks and ground. At longer viewing distances giant pandas show high edge disruption that breaks up their outline, and up close they rely more on background matching. The results are consistent across acuity-corrected canine, feline, and human vision models. We also show quantitatively that the species animal-to-background colour matching falls within the range of other species that are widely recognised as cryptic. Thus, their coloration is an adaptation to provide background matching in the visual environment in which they live and simultaneously to afford distance-dependent disruptive coloration, the latter of which constitutes the first computational evidence of this form of protective coloration in mammals.
ANIMALS
New Scientist

Red feathers determine which common waxbill is the boss

Common waxbills with the highest social ranks aren’t necessarily larger or more intelligent than their peers – but they do have chest feathers that are a richer shade of red. This may be because individuals are so healthy that they can spare resources on accentuating their colours. Patrícia Beltrão at...
ANIMALS
New Scientist

Falling bird numbers mean quieter birdsong in Europe and North America

Springtime birdsong may be becoming quieter and less diverse in North America and Europe due to declining bird populations, which is bad for ecological diversity and may also have a negative impact on human health and well-being. Natural soundscapes are an important way to connect people with nature, and doing...
ANIMALS
CNN

Baby seals share a rare vocal ability with humans, study finds

(CNN) — Besides being an adorable and important part of marine ecosystems, baby seals might have a unusual ability. They can change the pitch of their voices to be better understood, like humans do, a new study found. A person or animal using this trait is being what's called "vocally...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

'Useless Specks of Dust' Turn Out to Be Building Blocks of All Vertebrate Genomes

Originally, they were thought to be just specks of dust on a microscope slide. Now, a new study suggests that microchromosomes – a type of tiny chromosome found in birds and reptiles – have a longer history, and a bigger role to play in mammals than we ever suspected. By lining up the DNA sequence of microchromosomes across many different species, researchers have been able to show the consistency of these DNA molecules across bird and reptile families, a consistency that stretches back hundreds of millions of years. What's more, the team found that these bits of genetic code have been scrambled and...
WILDLIFE
mendocinoartcenter.org

THE POWER OF BLACK AND WHITE PORTRAITURE

Please note: Proof of COVID vaccination is required. Please email a scan/photograph of your vaccination card after registering. A mask is required at all times during this class. On campus lodging is available during this class (2 night minimum). Please call 707.937.5818 x10 for more information. Become a MAC member...
VISUAL ART
althealthworks.com

Mysterious Honey Discovered That Kills All Bacteria Scientists Throw At It

The health benefits of raw, unprocessed honey are well known, but in Australia, scientists recently made a startling discovery – that one particular, obscure type of honey is capable of killing just about everything scientists throw at it, including some of the worst bacteria known to man. The findings were...
SCIENCE
KRON4

Best black and white eyeliner

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Eyeliner is a must-have in your beauty arsenal if you want to make your eyes pop. Not only does a quality eyeliner bring attention to your eyes, it also helps make them look more refreshed, bright and awake. Beauty aisles are chock full of eyeliner types and styles you can choose from. But choosing the best one for you can be challenging if you’re not sure where to even begin. Check out the best finds for eye-catching looks below.
MAKEUP
New Scientist

Stunning birds shown off to glorious effect in new photography book

MAJESTIC and intricate, these stunning images showcasing the diversity of birdlife are taken from Birds, a photography book by Tim Flach. A toco toucan (Ramphastos toco) displays its distinctive bright bill in the above image. The largest and best-known of the toucans, this species is found in tropical forests, savannahs and shrubland in parts of South America. Its large-but-light bill, which can reach up to 19 centimetres in length, is adapted for grabbing a variety of food, including fruit and insects.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ScienceAlert

Human Birth Canals Are Seriously Twisted. Researchers Think They've Figured Out Why

There's an odd twist to human physiology not seen in any other primate that makes giving birth more complicated for our species. Now, a study using biomechanical modelling on gait and posture has provided some insights into this long-standing mystery. The narrow shape of the human birth canal is kinked at the inlet, so that contractions of the mother must rotate the baby's big brain and wide shoulders nearly 90 degrees to fit into the pelvis. Imagine sliding a foot into a tight boot with a twisted entrance and you've got a rough idea of how challenging this can be. If the baby...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Study sheds light on why dogs do cute ‘head tilt’

The cute head tilt that some dogs do when their human companions talk to them could be linked to how they process and memorise commands, according to a new study.While the canines’ adorable head tilt may sometimes seem like a sign of blank bewilderment or confusion, researchers from the Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary said this could actually be an indication the canines are trying to concentrate and pay more attention to messages from their human companions.The study, published in the journal Animal Cognition on 26 October, sheds more light on canine behaviour by assessing how well 40 dogs of...
ANIMALS
International Business Times

Mysterious, 'Larger Than Human' Deep-Sea Creature Leaves Experts Baffled [Watch]

A mysterious and massive squid-like creature has been found in the Northern Red Sea, leaving marine biologists baffled. The scientists of the OceanX team were exploring a shipwreck in October when they came across the sea creature, which appeared to be larger than a human, swimming in the Red Sea, some 2,800 feet below the surface.
WILDLIFE

