The Deshaun Watson trade rumors will either mercifully end when the NFL trade deadline passes at 4 PM ET Tuesday or will simply be pushed back a few months before it starts up again. We’re just hours away from the trade deadline, and if Watson is not moved by then, he must remain on the Houston Texans’ roster until at least March 16. Watson chatter remains the No. 1 storyline as we begin the final day NFL players can be traded this league year.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO