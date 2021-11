Apex Legends Season 11 is arriving soon, and it’s bringing new Legend Ash, the CAR SMG from Titanfall, and a new tropical island map. Season 11 is called ‘Escape’ and introduces Ash – the robot simulacrum first seen in Titanfall 2 who now serves as the Arenas gamemaster – as the new Legend. The season launch trailer also players the first proper glimpse of the new tropical island map which appears to feature jungles, shipwrecks, and angry wildlife. Continuing the Titanfall tie-ins, the CAR SMG from the original Titanfall is also making a comeback. Apex Legends Season 11 looks like it’s going to really shake up the meta and introduce some radical changes to Apex Legends. Here’s everything we know about Apex Legends Season 11 so far.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO