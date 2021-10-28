Zesty Paws Launches in Canada in Partnership with PetSmart and Amazon

(PRESS RELEASE) BOSTON, MA — Boston-based, all-natural pet brand POLKADOG has launched brand new treats for the 2021 Holiday Season. Introducing Polkadog’s Season’s Eatings and Polkadog Holiday Mini Tubes, for the most cherished member of your family… your dog or cat. These treats also make for the perfect holiday gift for friends and family with their own four-legged family members. Polkadog’s Season’s Eatings are soft and chewy training bits for dogs and cats, featuring a special Turkey & Cranberry recipe (available in 12oz pouches). Polkadog Holiday Mini Tubes will not only keep pups sniffing their stockings and hanging around the menorah, but also make for great conversation-starters with names like: I Love You A Latke (sweet potato & apple), Feliz Navidad (soft nuggets of U.S. beef and sweet potato), Stocking Stuffer (locally sourced U.S. chicken) and Yappy Howlidays (locally sourced U.S. duck). Stock up on one recipe or all four.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO