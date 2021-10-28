CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Zesty Paws Launches in Canada in Partnership with PetSmart and Amazon

By Press Releases
petsplusmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PRESS RELEASE) ORLANDO, FL — Zesty Paws, the leading functional pet supplement brand, announced that its line of Immune Chews and Mobility Chews are now available on shelves at PetSmart stores in Canada and online on Amazon Canada. This expansion marks Zesty Paws international expansion. Zesty Paws’ launch into...

petsplusmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Haven Register

Press paws and shop Amazon's 40% off pet supplies sale

There’s a big difference between providing your dog or cat with their daily necessities and spoiling the little idiots stupid with presents and treats. Whichever route you’re going, Amazon’s 40% off pet supplies sale has more than enough pet food, beds, and tick medication to go around. One of Amazon’s...
PET SERVICES
bizjournals

Orlando's Zesty Paws pet supplement firm spreads its wings beyond the U.S.

A local premium pet supplement maker founded by one of Orlando Business Journal's former 40 Under 40 honorees is now an international company. Orlando-based Zesty Paws on Oct. 26 announced its line of Immune Chews and Mobility Chews now are available in Canada, both on store shelves at 153 PetSmart locations, as well as online on Amazon's Canadian Marketplace and via zestypaws.com in 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
pymnts

Deliveroo Doubles Premium Membership Through Amazon Prime Partnership

As restaurant aggregators compete to gain consumers’ loyalty amid a growing desire for on-demand delivery, one contender is going back to the source. Many attribute the growth of the on-demand economy to the rise of Amazon, and the U.K.-based restaurant and grocery delivery service Deliveroo is tapping Amazon’s convenience-seeking customer base to grow its premium member base.
BUSINESS
FASHION Magazine |

Amazon Canada Launches a Fashion Video Series + More Fashion News

Including the reopening of Mejuri’s Toronto piercing studio, Pangaia’s natural denim launch and Parade’s foray into Canada. Amazon Canada celebrates emerging local fashion designers. This week, Amazon Canada launched a fashion video series on its Instagram to spotlight six designers from across Canada. Alongside host Brad Goreski (renowned celebrity stylist...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Pets & Animals
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
petsplusmag.com

Celebrate Doodles on National Mutt Day! Plus Plan for Other ‘Holidays’ in December and January

2 On NATIONAL MUTT DAY, also known as NATIONAL MIXED BREED DOG DAY, celebrate the vast number of dogs made up of multiple types. Offer a “Pick a Mix” sale on bulk biscuits and chews. Or if you’re feeling especially bold, host a Mutt Meetup and be sure to invite all of your Doodle, other Oodle and Poo customers. That’s right. We said it. They’re mutts, too!
PETS
The Independent

PetSmart accused of throwing alive hamsters and a bird into the trash

A pet superstore chain is investigating whether “live animals” were thrown away at a number of locations in the US, after “dumpster divers” found unwanted pets including hamsters and a parakeet.The so-called “dumping” of live animals at PetSmart stores in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, and North Canton, Ohio, was highlighted by “dumpster divers” on TikTok in recent days. In a viral TikTok from last week, a self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” said she found live hamsters in a box that had been thrown into a dumpster near a PetSmart in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.In footage that has been viewed more than 1.2 million times, @bherman18...
PETS
petsplusmag.com

First US Owner-to-Pet COVID-19 Transmission Reported

(PRESS RELEASE) FLAGSTAFF, AZ — For the first time in the U.S., the transmission of COVID-19 from pet parent to pet is documented genetically as part of a study by the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), an affiliate of City of Hope. The published findings from the ongoing study appear...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petsmart#Immune Chews#Amazon Canada#Canadian Marketplace
estnn.com

LoL: Amazon And Riot Announce Prime Gaming Partnership

The partnership started October 27 and will be running monthly with up to seven capsules. Yesterday Riot Games and Amazon announced a new Prime Gaming partnership that will see players earn a ton of awesome content. The new scheme started October 27 with players getting the opportunity to earn seven Prime Gaming capsules.
BUSINESS
Albany Herald

Canada launches proof of vaccination credential for international travel

Canada is launching a standardized proof of vaccination credential in the coming weeks for both domestic and international travel. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement outside a children's hospital in Ottawa Thursday, saying Canada is among the world's leaders in vaccination rates and Canadians want to begin traveling again.
TRAVEL
WKRC

Amazon driver delivers food as part of partnership with Freestore Foodbank

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Freestore Foodbank is working toward the future. A partnership with Amazon has helped deliver thousands of meals to the most vulnerable during the pandemic. Amazon driver Willy Franck Nounemozalli starts his day differently than most drivers. The back of his car isn’t loaded with Amazon boxes. Instead,...
CINCINNATI, OH
petsplusmag.com

Charlotte’s Web Launches Pet Chew for Dogs with Sensitive Skin

(PRESS RELEASE) DENVER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (“Charlotte’s Web,” or the “Company”), the market leader in full spectrum hemp extract products announced the newest addition to its pet product line: Charlotte’s Web Skin Health & Allergy Support Chews for dogs with sensitive skin due to seasonal allergies. Like humans, some dogs suffer through allergy season with itchy, sensitive skin. The dog-loving Charlotte’s Web product development team created Skin Health & Allergy Support Chews with the Company’s proprietary full-spectrum hemp extract and other beneficial botanicals so pet parents can support skin health for their furry friends.
PET SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
BoardingArea

Air Canada introduces portable COVID test kits, in partnership with Switch Health

Aeroplan has officially launched a new partnership with Switch Health, a Canadian-based healthcare company, to introduce travel testing options, including portable self-administered COVID-19 Molecular and Antigen test kits for customers. Switch Health’s new portable self-administered test kit can be taken by customers on their trips and used to satisfy Canada’s entry requirement without the need to visit a foreign testing facility.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mobilesyrup.com

Huawei launches Nova 9 globally, but not in Canada

At its in-person product launch event in Vienna, Austria, Huawei revealed its latest Nova 9 4G smartphone globally, just one month after the phone’s announcement in China. Following that, MobileSyrup confirmed with Huawei though that the phone isn’t coming to Canada. Further, its larger counterpart, Nova 9 Pro still remains exclusive to the Chinese market.
CELL PHONES
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Air Canada forges partnership with Switch Health

Air Canada today announced the introduction of new testing products, including portable self-administered COVID-19 molecular and antigen test kits, through a partnership with Switch Health, a Canadian-based healthcare company. Using the Switch Health COVID-19 RT-LAMP Kit, customers can test themselves while travelling abroad prior to their flight to Canada to meet Government of Canada testing entry requirements without the need to visit a foreign COVID-19 testing clinic. These tests are conducted under the remote supervision of a Telehealth professional from Switch Health and include an electronic report suitable for travel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eurogamer.net

Pikmin Bloom launch spreads to US, Canada

Niantic and Nintendo's adorable new Pikmin game is continuing its global rollout, and has today arrived in the US and Canada. Bloom first blossomed onto the iOS App Store and Google Play very early yesterday morning in Australia and Singapore. The game will continue to launch around the world in...
VIDEO GAMES
petsplusmag.com

Polkadog Launches New 2021 Holiday Dog and Cat Pet Treats Line

(PRESS RELEASE) BOSTON, MA — Boston-based, all-natural pet brand POLKADOG has launched brand new treats for the 2021 Holiday Season. Introducing Polkadog’s Season’s Eatings and Polkadog Holiday Mini Tubes, for the most cherished member of your family… your dog or cat. These treats also make for the perfect holiday gift for friends and family with their own four-legged family members. Polkadog’s Season’s Eatings are soft and chewy training bits for dogs and cats, featuring a special Turkey & Cranberry recipe (available in 12oz pouches). Polkadog Holiday Mini Tubes will not only keep pups sniffing their stockings and hanging around the menorah, but also make for great conversation-starters with names like: I Love You A Latke (sweet potato & apple), Feliz Navidad (soft nuggets of U.S. beef and sweet potato), Stocking Stuffer (locally sourced U.S. chicken) and Yappy Howlidays (locally sourced U.S. duck). Stock up on one recipe or all four.
BOSTON, MA
petsplusmag.com

Boost Your Holiday Sales with Monster Toys, New Puppy Smells and Other New & Notable Products

THE NATURAL PET FOOD GROUP introduces K9 Natural Milk and Feline Natural Milk for dogs and cats. Made with milk from New Zealand free-range, grass-fed cows, the daily hydration supplement contains beneficial taurine, flaxseed oil and calcium, but lactase instead of lactose for digestibility. Suitable for weaned puppies and kittens, the shelf-stable milk comes in 10 and 33.8 fluid ounces.
PET SERVICES
petsplusmag.com

Ask PETS+: Should I Get a Tankless Water Heater for Grooming and Self-Wash?

Does anyone use a tankless water heater for grooming or self-wash? Thoughts? — Sheila Spitza, Wet Nose, Geneva, IL. We have had one since we opened in 2011. The only problem we have, intermittently, is clients becoming impatient waiting for the water to heat up first thing in the morning. We have five self-wash tubs, and until last year, they were often in use simultaneously. Never had to service or replace it. — Jane Bond, Eco Dog Care, Los Angeles, CA.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy