The best Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro accessories you can get

The Pixel 6 Pro finds Google redefining how its smartphones fit within the wider market. No longer content with being kept solely in the “affordable phones with great cameras” bracket, it lays claim to premium features all around. This includes a new Google-made Tensor chip, a big 5,000mAh battery, an eye-watering triple-lens rear camera, and a hugely impressive 6.71-inch AMOLED screen (with a 120Hz refresh rate). As stunning as this display undoubtedly is, you may want to protect it, since even the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus it uses isn’t indestructible. Fortunately, we’ve compiled the best Pixel 6 Pro screen protectors currently available. This covers everything from affordable protectors to more premium items with extra features.
Comments / 0