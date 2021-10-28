CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro accessories you can get

By Ankit Banerjee
Android Authority
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are two of the most exciting smartphone releases from Google in years! It’s already a difficult phone to get your hands on, particularly if you’re looking for the more colorful options. But if you’ve already got the phone or it is on the way,...

www.androidauthority.com

SlashGear

Pixel 6 vs 6 Pro vs 5: What I can tell you before our review

We’re in the process of a pair of reviews of the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro here, and it’s rough! It’s difficult not being able to go in-depth on every tiny detail and difference between the two devices before the Google review embargo – but here we are. At the moment, I’m able to tell you a lot about the hardware.
TECHNOLOGY
Fudzilla

Google officially announces Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones

Google has now officially announced its new Pixel phones, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, both featuring the 5nm Tensor custom SoC focused on AI and ML, new camera systems, and more, all starting at $599 and $899, respectively. The new Pixel phones cover different market segments, despite...
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google brings new official cases for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

As expected after the announcement of the new flagship devices, we’ll also get official and unofficial accessories. The freshly announced Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will have a new style of official covers from Google. Unlike the previous cases that were made from recycled fabric, this one is a frosted plastic clip-on style but still from mostly recycled materials as well. It’s also translucent so you can still somewhat show off the actual colors of your Pixel device, even if it is frosted.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Best fast chargers for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally out, and they promise the best Google has to offer. That includes the new Tensor chip made by the search giant itself, improved cameras, and a fresh new design for a competitive price.
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

Download Google Camera 8.3 from Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google recently unveiled its latest Pixel 6 series featuring home-built Google Tensor SoC and high-quality display along with other improved specifications. The amalgamation of the Machine Learning and powerful hardware can be seen in the recently launched Pixel 6 smartphones. However, like other Pixel devices, Google has emphasized a lot on the Pixel 6 series camera features.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The best Pixel 6 Pro screen protectors

The Pixel 6 Pro finds Google redefining how its smartphones fit within the wider market. No longer content with being kept solely in the “affordable phones with great cameras” bracket, it lays claim to premium features all around. This includes a new Google-made Tensor chip, a big 5,000mAh battery, an eye-watering triple-lens rear camera, and a hugely impressive 6.71-inch AMOLED screen (with a 120Hz refresh rate). As stunning as this display undoubtedly is, you may want to protect it, since even the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus it uses isn’t indestructible. Fortunately, we’ve compiled the best Pixel 6 Pro screen protectors currently available. This covers everything from affordable protectors to more premium items with extra features.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

The best Google Pixel 6 alternatives: 5 phones to consider before you buy

The Google Pixel 6 series is here! The standard model looks like a very reasonably priced flagship device, while the Pixel 6 Pro brings plenty of premium features to the table. Looking for something a little different or just wondering what else is out there? You’re in luck, as this is our rundown of the best Google Pixel 6 alternatives.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google is out of stock of the Pixel 6, but you can still preorder it

To say that the Pixel 6 preordering process was a frustration would be an instant contender for "understatement of the year." Interested parties were met with an array of errors ranging from the standard "501. It's not you, it's us" to random "R" errors when you finally were able to reach checkout. Things to be a bit more stable at the time of this writing, but it's clear that Google was stripped of its initial stock relatively quickly.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Forget the free Pixel Buds you get with your Pixel 6 pre-order? No worries, Google's got your back

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. This past Tuesday, Google introduced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The pre-order period started immediately and as an incentive, Google is giving a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds to those who reserved either phone. In their rush to lock in one of the new Pixel 6 series handsets, some buyers forgot to redeem the offer and some just couldn't get around to it as they rushed to lock in their pre-order.
ELECTRONICS
droid-life.com

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Ask Us Anything

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. As you have maybe seen, the big embargo on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been lifted this morning, meaning you’re about to get some serious Google flagship news overload. We think that’s pretty exciting, as we have a lot of things we want to share with you about these phones but were previously unable.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Pixel 6 supply may be low, but Google has a waitlist you can join

The Pixel 6 series seems like Google’s first shot at competing directly against the iPhone and whatever Galaxy devices Samsung has on the horizon. It seems Android fans find them as promising as we do — so much so, in fact, that it’s been difficult for anyone to get their hands on one. To help potential buyers find their preferred model, Google has opened up a waitlist option on its store.
CELL PHONES
droid-life.com

Poll: You Buying a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro?

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Yeah, we should probably do the poll thing, now that everything is official. With pricing, specs, colors, variants, 5G support, cameras, software, and update expectations all known, as well as a launch date marked on the calendar, are you buying a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro?
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Customers who bought Google Pixel 6 Pro are not getting it until January 2022

Google finally launched a true flagship series a few days ago after deciding not to join the tense competition last year. Along with the Pixel 6 series, the company also introduced its first smartphone chip, Tensor. For so many reasons, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are a pair of good flagship smartphones, and it leads to some customers who purchased the device might not be getting it until next year.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: Specs Comparison

Google is finally back to play seriously in the smartphone market. After a year of releasing only mid-rangers, Big G is back with the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: both flagships as well as the first phones with the first proprietary chipset called Google Tensor. Given that both are flagships, if you are not an expert it may be hard for you to choose one of these phones. That is the reason why we decided to publish an internal comparison between the specifications of the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Here you will learn the main differences between the latest Google flagships.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: Reasons you should upgrade

The freshly announced Pixel 6 series is a considerable leap when we talk of performance, features and design. If you have recently bought the Google Pixel 5, you could have second thoughts; but how far ahead are the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro? Is it worth the upgrade if you own an older Pixel device or any other smartphone for that matter?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google Pixel 6 review: The best Android phone under $600 — if you can get it

See, for as long as we've had Pixel phones, there's always been a fatal flaw. The Pixel 1 and 2 had huge bezels, the Pixel 2 XL had screen issues, the Pixel 3 had serious software bugs, and the camera had gotten stale. The Pixel 4's battery was horrifically bad, and the Pixel 5 went mid-range, giving us the same basic internals as a $500 phone for $700 (and was discontinued when the $450 Pixel 5a launched with the same guts). I panicked over what the Pixel 6's flaw might be, but after a week with the phone, I'm thrilled to report that I haven't found an Achilles Heel on it.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google Pixel 6 Pro review: Magically erasing Pixels past

The storied past of Pixel phones has long been wrought with failures and compromise, yet peppered with promising bits that have slowly paved the way for the future we're now finally able to behold. Google finally went all-out for its sixth-generation phone, packing in everything and the kitchen sink, including its first-ever in-house developed chipset, the Google Tensor.
CELL PHONES

