The best Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro accessories you can get

Google is finally back to play seriously in the smartphone market. After a year of releasing only mid-rangers, Big G is back with the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: both flagships as well as the first phones with the first proprietary chipset called Google Tensor. Given that both are flagships, if you are not an expert it may be hard for you to choose one of these phones. That is the reason why we decided to publish an internal comparison between the specifications of the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Here you will learn the main differences between the latest Google flagships.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO