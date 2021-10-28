CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Introducing: Harry Sweeny

By Daniel Ostanek
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the start of October, Australian 23-year-old Harry Sweeny closed out his neo-pro season with Lotto Soudal at Paris-Roubaix, which is something not many riders will ever be able to say. Sweeny was in the early break at the race, and along the way...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

Introducing: Maize Wimbush

Twenty24 Pro Cycling has been developing champions in women's cycling for 16 years and supporting athletes toward their dreams to compete at the Olympic Games. Leading the team into the future is Maize Wimbush, the junior women's 15-16 US National Road Race champion, and she has an eye on the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Anna Kiesenhofer named Austrian sportswoman of year

The 30-year-old also won the 'international success' category at Die Presse magazine's annual Austrian of the Year awards, intended to recognise Austrians excelling in their fields. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Egan Bernal
Person
Mark Cavendish
Person
Wout Van Aert
Person
Harry Sweeny
Cyclingnews

Mathieu van der Poel returns to full training with back injury overcome

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) has returned to training after a four-week break. The Dutch rider is also injury-free, according to his coach. Van der Poel had a back injury that dogged the second half of his campaign and he was short of his best form at both the UCI Road World Championships and Paris-Roubaix - even though he put in an incredible ride to take third in the latter race.
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

Elinor Barker: Empowered and supported in journey to motherhood

Elinor Barker learned of her pregnancy while competing at the Tokyo Olympic Games, where she secured the silver medal in the Team Pursuit, and amid contract negotiations with the soon-to-be-launched new women's team Uno-X in 2022. The former Olympic gold medallist and five-time World Champion said her pregnancy has been...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vuelta A Espa A#Australian#Paris Roubaix#Cyclingweekly#Cyclingtips#Cyclist#The Tour De France
Cyclingnews

Elia Viviani returns to Ineos Grenadiers

Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed the signing of Italian sprinter Elia Viviani, who rejoins the team for the 2022 season having left in 2018. Viviani, who raced for the team when it was known as Team Sky from 2015 to 2017, has since raced with Deceuninck-QuickStep and Cofidis, and now rejoins the British squad where he racked up 17 wins, including a stage of the 2015 Giro d'Italia, the Cyclassics Hamburg, and the Bretagne Classic.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Astana Qazaqstan confirm Tejada, Felline, Boaro, Martinelli for 2022

Astana Qazaqstan have announced that Fabio Felline, Davide Martinelli, Manuele Boaro and Harold Tejada will all remain with the team in 2022 after they each signed two-year contract extensions. The confirmation of Felline, Martinelli, and Boaro means that Astana’s 2022 roster will feature a total of 11 Italian riders, including...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Win the opportunity to ride a stage of the Tour de France

Have you ever watched the Tour de France and wished you could ride one of the stages? Well now you can, as Destination Sport Experiences is offering the chance to win an entry to the 2022 Etape du Tour. An exclusive competition in collaboration with Cyclingnews, readers are invited to...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Mark Cavendish: Equal among firsts

Mark Cavendish’s incredible comeback at the 2021 Tour de France, in which he won four stages and equalled Eddy Merckx’s stage-winning record, was the biggest story of the race. Procycling looks at the Manx sprinter’s achievement. When the 2021 Tour de France route was revealed last year, fans with long...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
NewsBreak
Sports
Cyclingnews

2022 Giro d’Italia to start in Hungary

The 2022 Giro d’Italia will start in Budapest, with race organisers RCS Sport set to present the Grande Partenza stages in Hungary on November 3 in the presence of local rider Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) , who wore the maglia rosa for three days this year, and 1987 winner Stephen Roche, who is now based in Hungary.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Koppenbergcross renamed Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren

Organisers of the Koppenbergcross announced the women's race on Monday will be renamed the Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren in honour of the Belgian racer who died of cancer in July. Verschueren won the Koppenbergcross in 2015 and 2016. "If she needs to be remembered somewhere, it's here," organiser Erwin Vervecken...
MOTORSPORTS
Cyclingnews

Liv Racing sign Ton and Neumanova through 2023

Liv Racing announced signing two young talents Quinty Ton and Tereza Neumanova through 2023. Ton, 23 and from the Netherlands, joins the team from GT Krush Tunap, and Neumanova, 23 and from the Czech Republic, joins from the Burgos Alimenta Women’s Cycling Team. Ton earned the most combative rider award...
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

Holmes and Cras sign extensions with Lotto Soudal

Matthew Holmes and Steff Cras will remain at Lotto Soudal in 2022 after signing one-year contract extensions. Both riders joined the Belgian squad ahead of the 2020 campaign. Holmes began his tenure at the WorldTour level on a high note by winning atop Willunga Hill at the Tour Down Under, his first in Lotto Soudal colours. The Briton later made his Grand Tour debut at the 2020 Giro d’Italia.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Eolo-Kometa sign ‘enthusiastic’ trio of Italians in 2022

Eolo-Kometa have announced welcoming three Italian riders Simone Bevilacqua, Giovanni Lonardi and Mirco Maestri to the team in 2022. The Italian-registered ProTeam managed by retired professional riders Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso stated in a press release that the three new hires bring all their 'experience, freshness, desire and dreams' to the squad.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

August Jensen signs with Rally Cycling

Rally Cycling announced signing August Jensen to the team in 2022. The 30-year-old Norwegian arrives to the American outfit from DELKO and will strengthen the team's sprint lead-out next season. “I’m super stoked and really happy to have signed with Rally,” Jensen said. “I can see the atmosphere from when...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Iserbyt dominates muddy Koppenbergcross

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy