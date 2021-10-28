CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cops Accused of Cover-Up So Bad That a Trooper’s Helping Sue

By Andrew Boryga
 7 days ago
In October 2019, Patrick Taylor drove home to Cooper, Texas, in rural Delta County after visiting a friend one night. The 37-year-old Black man parked in his driveway and was about to enter his home when, he said, Zachary Williamson appeared. According to Taylor, Williamson—a white, 16-year veteran police...

The Independent

Police charged in death of Black man shot 76 times in Atlanta

Two law enforcement officers have been charged over the killing of a man in Atlanta who was shot 76 times during an arrest attempt.Jamarion Robinson, 26, was hit dozens of times by police as 16 officers broke down the door and raided his girlfriend’s home in 2016.The incident took place because police officers believed the former college football player was responsible for pointing a gun at Atlanta officers and fleeing.Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force, have now been...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WGME

Maine police officers, prosecutor accused of covering up massive drug operation

PORTLAND (WGME) – Police along with a prosecutor are accused of covering up a massive multi-million-dollar drug operation. Authorities say this conspiracy has been going on for years with those involved selling $13 million worth of marijuana. Court Paperwork by googleanalyticswgme.com on Scribd. A dozen additional people were charged in...
MAINE STATE
State
Georgia State
txktoday.com

Shoplifting call leads to animal cruelty charge

A man who was confronted by Bowie County sheriff’s deputies for alleged shoplifting from a store in Redwater, Texas, in September was given a misdeamor theft citation and arrested for felony animal cruelty. James Lynn Taylor, 27, and a second suspect identified in court records as Taylor’s younger adult brother...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
CBS Sacramento

Several Guns, Various Drugs Uncovered During Search In Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Two people were arrested after several firearms and various drugs, including fentanyl, were found while authorities served a search warrant in Grass Valley, police said Tuesday. Scott Brett Frazer, 28, and Allen Bruce Pollock, 34, were booked into jail on multiple drug- and firearm-related charges. The Grass Valley Police Department said the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office assisted in serving the search warrant Tuesday morning along the 16000 block of Round Valley Circle. A search of the home uncovered dozens of firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, psychedelic mushrooms, prescription drugs and other stolen items that were linked to at least two burglaries in the area, police said. See photos of the confiscated items below. gv-drug-bust(credit: Grass Valley Police Department)gv-gun-bust(credit: Grass Valley Police Department) Frazer and Pollock are known felons who were suspected of selling fentanyl and other drugs. Both were arrested without incident.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

New Gardena Police Sticker Alerts Officers To The Presence Of A Person With Special Needs

GARDENA (CBSLA) — Free stickers available starting today could be the difference between life and death at the hands of a police officer. (credit: Gardena Police Department) The Gardena Police Department on Monday is now offering free stickers that will alert law enforcement personnel that they may be interacting with a person with special needs. Use of the reflective stickers are voluntary, and are designed to be placed near the front doors of homes or on car windows. “The special needs sticker program was adopted as another tool to help law enforcement officers when interacting with those with potential physical or developmental disabilities,” the department said in a statement. Gardena police officers are trained every year on how to interact with people who have special needs, but the stickers are a visual indicator of a person at a call for service may have special needs, and instructions may not be easily understood. The stickers are available to the public in the lobby of the Gardena Police Department, 1718 W. 162nd Street, or through district lieutenants. The city of Seal Beach earlier this year also debuted a similar sticker.
GARDENA, CA
TheDailyBeast

Southwest Flight Attendant Accused White Mom of Trafficking Black Daughter

A white mom traveling on a Southwest Airlines flight with her black daughter was flagged as a “suspicious” potential trafficker in an episode that the mother has called racist. According to a police report, the attendant was suspicious because Mary MacCarthy and her 10-year-old daughter were the last to board the plane, asked passengers to move so they could sit together, then didn’t speak to each other during the flight. Two cops were waiting when they landed in Denver. But, after separating the pair to question them, they were let go. “The officer said, ‘We’re talking to you because you were reported to the pilot for suspicious behavior,’” MacCarthy said. “And it immediately occurred to me what was going on. This is the type of situation that mixed-race families and families of color face all the time while traveling.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs12.com

Police need help identifying woman in $1,200 Walmart scam

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The Stuart police department needs help identifying the woman pictured above. Authorities say she is involved in a Craigslist scam out of state and retrieved more than $1,200 from a Walmart in Stuart on Oct. 1. Police say the money collected was from a wire transfer.
STUART, FL
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
TheDailyBeast

Female Suspects Arrested in Halloween Axe Attack, Victim May Lose Eye

Two people were injured in a Halloween attack in Placerville, California by two suspects armed with a knife and a hatchet, police said. “A couple girls ... were creating mayhem on Main Street,” one local business owner told CBS Sacramento. Theodora Economou and Vivian Bertrand, both 22, were allegedly swinging at shop windows with the weapons at around 10 p.m., and attacked Kristine Hall and a male friend after Hall confronted the suspects over the property damage.
PLACERVILLE, CA
cwbchicago.com

#48: Five-time felon killed his own cousin while on electronic monitoring for pending narcotics case, prosecutors say

Authorities say a five-time convicted felon killed his own cousin on Monday evening and then fled from the home where he was supposed to stay on electronic monitoring for a pending felony case. They charged him with murder, but a prosecutor said that the state can’t charge him with escape because Illinois’ new criminal justice reform law decriminalized electronic monitoring violations of less than 48 hours.
CHICAGO, IL
