Energy Industry

Despite some increases in clean energy investment, world is in midst of ‘uneven and unsustainable economic recovery’ – with emissions set for 2nd largest rebound in history

iea.org
 7 days ago

Spending on clean energy amounts to 3% of the USD 16.9 trillion that governments have so far mobilised to bolster their economies from the recession triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the latest update from the International Energy Agency. The share is up from around 2% in July but still...

www.iea.org

IBTimes

Global CO2 Emissions Set To Rebound To Pre-Covid Levels

Global CO2 emissions are set to rebound to pre-pandemic levels next year, according to an assessment published Thursday ahead of a landmark agreement by leading economies to end direct finance for overseas fossil fuel projects by 2022. The grim emissions assessment was billed as a "reality check" for nations gathered...
Fatih Birol
TheConversationAU

More clean energy means more mines – we shouldn't sacrifice communities in the name of climate action

As the world shifts to renewable energy and fossil fuel industries close down, what will happen to the local workforce, communities and businesses that depend on them? This week, at the global climate summit in Glasgow, business, government, and civil society leaders discussed how a “just transition” can help address the social challenges ahead. The term “just transition” is about prioritising decent work and quality jobs for displaced workers as coal mines, oil refineries, power plants and more, are rapidly phased out. But, as we explain in our recent research paper, the idea of a just transition needs to...
The Independent

Cop26 cruise ship forced to run on fossil fuels despite ability to use clean onshore energy

A cruise ship hosting over 3,000 Cop26 attendees and workers in Glasgow will have to run on fossil fuels, despite being equipped to use clean onshore energy.The MS Silja Europa is one of two vessels to have been procured by the government amid a lack of accommodation in Glasgow ahead of Cop26. Over 25,000 people are expected to attend the climate summit.Shore power systems allow vessels to receive electricity from land while docked, enabling them to switch off their auxiliary engines. However, the port hosting the ship, like most UK ports, does not have onshore power capabilities suitable for medium...
TheConversationAU

Global emissions almost back to pre-pandemic levels after unprecedented drop in 2020, new analysis shows

Global carbon dioxide emissions have bounced back after COVID-19 restrictions and are likely to reach close to pre-pandemic levels this year, our analysis released today has found. The troubling finding comes as the COP26 climate talks continue in Glasgow in a last-ditch bid to keep dangerous global warming at bay. The analysis was undertaken by the Global Carbon Project, a consortium of scientists from around the world who produce, collect and analyse global greenhouse gas information. The fast recovery in CO₂ emissions, following last year’s sharp drop, should come as no surprise. The world’s strong economic rebound has created a surge in...
iea.org

G20 leaders recognise IEA’s work on tracking sustainable recoveries

Leaders of the G20 group of major economies recognised the International Energy Agency’s work to track the sustainability of economic recovery plans worldwide, as G20 countries pledged to deliver more funding to boost clean energy and tackle climate change. Meeting in Rome over the weekend, leaders of the world’s largest...
OilPrice.com

IEA: Global Recovery Spending On Clean Energy Rises By 20%

Governments currently plan to allocate an estimated US$470 billion for clean energy investment between now and 2030, up by 20 percent compared to plans in July, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday, but noted that despite the increase, recovery is uneven and clean energy investment is not enough to prevent emissions growth.
US News and World Report

European Union Leads World in Clean Energy Progress

With the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference set to begin on Sunday, Oct. 31, in Glasgow, Scotland, world leaders are gearing up to address some of the most pressing challenges facing the environment and their progress on meeting the climate goals necessary to avert a dangerous rise in global temperatures.
