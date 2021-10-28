CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cords Everywhere? You Need the Cord Wrapper

By Kristen Garaffo
Scouting Report: The Cord Wrapper helps me keep my desk organized and neat. And it couldn’t be easier to use!. My desk in my work-from-home space used to be littered with cords, and I hated it. I have a total of five items that need to be plugged in...

