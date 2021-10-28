Cords Everywhere? You Need the Cord Wrapper

Frustrated that your charger is missing yet again? Get the LOKT antitheft charger outlet cover and keep it where you want it. A colorful outlet accessory, it comes in two styles: The Rhino and The Bridge. The Rhino covers a charging cube completely, working with charging bricks from Apple, Belkin, Anker, and more. Furthermore, The Bridge covers two USB outlets and works with the Anker 3-in-1 cable that charges a USB, USB lightning, and Micro USB. Plus, they come in fun colors! The Rhino is orange, and The Bridge is yellow. Compatible with many types of charging bricks and cords, LOKT keeps them where you put them. Install it easily using a screwdriver, cable, and charging cube. Then forget about it until you need to power up your next gadget.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO