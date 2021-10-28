CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World needs a market mechanism that incentivizes development of low-carbon tech: WoodMac

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrakash Sharma of Wood Mackenzie says the world needs a market...

www.cnbc.com

The Independent

Globe bounces back to nearly 2019 carbon pollution levels

The dramatic drop in carbon dioxide emissions from the pandemic lockdown has pretty much disappeared in a puff of coal-fired smoke, much of it from China a new scientific study found.A group of scientists who track heat-trapping gases that cause climate change said the first nine months of this year put emissions a tad under 2019 levels. They estimate that in 2021 the world will have spewed 36.4 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide, compared to 36.7 billion metric tons two years ago. At the height of the pandemic last year, emissions were down to 34.8 billion metric...
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

Oil prices fall as industry data shows big build in U.S. inventory

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply. Brent crude futures fell 2.15%, or $1.82, to $82.90 per barrel, while U.S....
TRAFFIC
marketplace.org

The developing world needs more private investment to reach climate goals

Wednesday at the United Nations’ COP26 climate conference was all about money — how countries will fund their commitments to reduce carbon emissions and limit global warming. A key part of that is when and how developed countries are going to finally make good on their pledge to come up...
ENVIRONMENT
#Tech#Market Mechanism#Climate Change
rigzone.com

India Refiners Brace for Low Carbon Future

State-run majors from Indian Oil Corp. to Hindustan Petroleum Corp. are opting for low-carbon operations with the use of green hydrogen and clean power. India’s biggest oil refiners are finalizing plans to cut down on emissions from their facilities, while remaining optimistic about the future of petroleum fuels in the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

COP26 climate summit continues after landmark deal to ditch coal

Talks continued in Glasgow, U.K., on Thursday at the highly anticipated COP26 climate summit. Delegates were asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in carbon emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature rises. Here are some of the biggest developments Thursday:. 12:30...
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

OPEC+ agrees to stick to oil production plan, defying U.S. pressure

The group, known as OPEC+, will rollover its August program to gradually increase oil production by 400,000 barrels per day each month. Oil prices have recently hit their highest levels since 2014, and crude-importing countries are feeling the pain. OPEC and its oil-producing allies have agreed to continue with their...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

Israeli clean energy tech startup High Hopes Labs develops balloons to capture carbon for recycling

Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are the major causes of climate change. According to scientists, man-made greenhouse gasses emissions add more than‭ ‬20,000,000,000 tons to the atmosphere each year from electricity generation‭, ‬deforestation‭, ‬heating‭, transportation, and ‬industry. In April, we wrote about Bill Gates’ controversial climate geoengineering project (SCoPEx) aiming to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Seventy-five dollar carbon tax could cut emissions by 12%, report says

A 75 dollar (£56) tax per tonne of carbon emitted in rich countries could help push down global emissions by more than 12% – and would pay for itself, a new report has found.The size of the global economy measured in gross domestic product (GDP) would fall by just 1% if carbon was taxed, according to proposals from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).The report, from the World Economic Forum and consultancy PwC found that over the long term, much, if not all, of that drop in GDP would be made up for by avoiding the economic hit from global...
ECONOMY
KHON2

The Latest: Coalition formed to build low-carbon tech market

GENEVA — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, nearly three dozen large corporations including Apple and Amazon, and the World Economic Forum are launching an alliance to build a market for technologies that generate low levels of carbon dioxide. The First Movers Coalition announced on Wednesday aims to help companies set...
ECONOMY
globalvoices.org

The best of both worlds? Guyana wants to be a low-carbon oil producer

This post was produced with the support of Climate Tracker and originally published at Newsroom Guyana. An edited version is republished here with permission, as part of Global Voices’ coverage of COP26. Some 200 kilometres offshore Guyana, a second oil ship sailed in this week as ExxonMobil looks to ramp...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

