Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday. The first pill designed to treat people who are ill with Covid has been approved by the UK medicines regulator. The tablet - molnupiravir - will be given twice a day to vulnerable patients recently diagnosed with the disease. In clinical trials the pill, originally developed to treat flu, nearly halved the risk of hospitalisation. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the treatment was a "gamechanger".

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 HOURS AGO