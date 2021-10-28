CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Flooding slows traffic in Glasgow following downpour

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTorrential rain has caused flooding and travel disruption in the west of Scotland. Social media...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'Don't set rubbish alight' warns Glasgow fire chief

Fire chiefs have warned people in Glasgow against setting rubbish on fire amid an ongoing refuse workers strike. Bins have been overflowing in some areas of the city after GMB union members walked out on Monday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is concerned some may be tempted to...
U.K.
The Independent

Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Indonesia; 11 missing

Torrential rains triggered flash floods on Indonesia’s main island of Java on Thursday that left at least 11 people missing, officials said.The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed their banks and inundated five hamlets in Kota Batu, a city in East Java province. It said 15 people were swept away and four were later rescued.The agency chief, Ganip Warsito, said heavy rains are expected to continue and increase until February, partly because of a La Nina weather pattern.Rescuers are still searching for the 11 missing people, said Achmad Choirur Rochim, head of...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Ipswich: Spiking by needle victim too scared to go out

A woman who was spiked by injection on a night out said it has left her too scared to go out with friends. Chloe Ward, 22, was out in Ipswich at the weekend when she collapsed and lost consciousness for several hours. She was seen by paramedics and the next...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

M1/M62 Lofthouse junction: Views sought on motorway revamp plans

A public consultation into plans to improve a busy motorway junction near Leeds is under way. About 75,000 vehicles a day use the Lofthouse interchange, connecting the M1 with the M62, which is "leading to significant queues at peak times", Highways England said. The government body said it wanted to...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow#Cars#Queues#Extreme Weather#Uk
BBC

Insulate Britain blocks roads around Parliament

Insulate Britain protesters have blocked two roads around Parliament Square in Westminster. The group said more than 60 activists had gathered at Bridge Street by Westminster Bridge and the peers' entrance to the Houses of Parliament. Met Police officers arrested 59 protesters at the scene. In a statement, Insulate Britain...
PROTESTS
BBC

COP26 protesters march on Glasgow defence firm

Climate change protesters have targeted UK government offices and a shipyard in Glasgow. Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists assembled at an immigration centre in the Cessnock area before marching to nearby BAE Systems. Police have lined the gates of the Govan yard where protesters have blocked the road. Elsewhere, people...
PROTESTS
BBC

York River Ouse boat deaths: Carbon monoxide leak killed friends

Two best friends were killed by carbon monoxide from a leaking heater as they slept on a boat following a night out, an inquest has found. Ronnie Holmes, 60, and Stephen Jewitt, 63, were found dead in December 2019 on a motor cruiser which was moored on the River Ouse in York.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy