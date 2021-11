The ZV-E10 is a very small and light interchangeable lens mirrorless camera with an excellent 24MP Exmor CMOS sensor. This truly fits into a jacket pocket, provided a similarly compact lens is attached. The 16-50mm is such a lens and the two together make an extremely portable kit. It is billed as a vlogging camera and could be ideal for this, with plenty of connectivity options, as well as being a constant travel companion to record the world around us as we go. There was a time when compact cameras were bigger than this, so there has been real progress made. The package also delivers on quality, being intuitive to handle and a pleasure all-round.

