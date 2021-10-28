CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Philips announces ambitious climate action to drive significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in its supply chain

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aiming for at least 50% of its suppliers (based on spend) committing to science-based targets for CO₂ emission reduction by 2025, Philips is stepping up its supplier support and incentivization program Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE:...

The Guardian

Can carbon trading reduce global emissions?

Carbon markets are a key tool in helping to drive emissions from the economy by effectively putting a price on pollution. They can take different forms: from mandatory trading of ‘carbon permits’, to voluntary projects which can help to cut emissions to earn ‘carbon offsets’. At the Cop26 climate talks...
ENVIRONMENT
Confectionary News

Mondelēz beats Q3 estimates – pledges net zero greenhouse gas emissions

Price increases and strong demand from emerging markets contributed to Mondelēz International posting higher revenue figures in the third quarter and raising its annual sales forecast - while aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. In a post-earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Dirk Van de Put said the company's move...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Global emissions almost back to pre-pandemic levels after unprecedented drop in 2020, new analysis shows

Global carbon dioxide emissions have bounced back after COVID-19 restrictions and are likely to reach close to pre-pandemic levels this year, our analysis released today has found. The troubling finding comes as the COP26 climate talks continue in Glasgow in a last-ditch bid to keep dangerous global warming at bay. The analysis was undertaken by the Global Carbon Project, a consortium of scientists from around the world who produce, collect and analyse global greenhouse gas information. The fast recovery in CO₂ emissions, following last year’s sharp drop, should come as no surprise. The world’s strong economic rebound has created a surge in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Climate Change#European Union#Streetinsider Premium#Royal Philips#Phg#Phia#Annual Report
The Independent

‘Game changing’ EU satellite programme to provide real-time greenhouse gas emissions monitoring

A “constellation of dedicated satellites” is to be launched into orbit by the European Union to closely monitor humanity’s greenhouse gas emissions in detail.Scientists working on the project said the “game-changing” tool will be able to detect carbon dioxide and methane emissions “with unprecedented accuracy and detail – and close to real time.”The satellites – which will form part of the EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams) – will even be capable of looking at individual carbon dioxide and methane sources such as power plants and fossil fuel production sites, the service said.The project, which will be launched and fully...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

In Spite of Pandemic, Brazil Increased Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions in 2020

According to a Thursday report, Brazil's greenhouse gas emissions increased by 9.5 percent last year, mostly due to deforestation, making it one of the only large economies that did not reduce pollution as the pandemic began. Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Despite the fact that global emissions declined seven percent in 2020...
AGRICULTURE
95.5 FM WIFC

Anglo American aims to halve indirect greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

(Reuters) – Anglo American said on Friday it aims to halve its indirect greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, as the miner bolsters renewable electricity supply in South America and explores ways to better access metals and minerals. The company said reduction in Scope 3 emissions, or greenhouse gases (GHG) produced...
ENVIRONMENT
Country
Netherlands
worldarchitecture.org

Greenhouse Gas Emissions Measurement of the Built Environment

Greenhouse gas emissions are considered to be the emissions of toxic gasses in the atmosphere due to the greenhouse effect. The greenhouse effect is the effect of the 'glass garden' by literal translation although what does that mean for us except the feeling of a garden with sunlight and a glass façade. The greenhouse effect is the feeling of being uncomfortable in a larger space with direct sunlight coming in and lots of surrounding partly or fully visible. Not only that, it is the feeling of a large percentage of humidity in the air and the non - standard space which is not meant to be a habitable space but only as a garden because it isn't possible to use such rooms for a longer time duration by people and the feeling of hard breathing, stress and other issues becomes clearly visible.
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Google, IBM underreporting greenhouse gas emissions, study says

Google and IBM are among 56 top tech companies that fail to disclose all of their greenhouse gas emissions, according to newly published research. "In a case study of the tech sector, we find that corporate reports omit half of the total emissions," the study found on average among the 56 companies.
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

A Methane Pledge Is the First Good News Out of COP26. Nothing Else Will Be as Easy

Tuesday’s announcement that more than 100 countries have joined a U.S. and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030 injected a welcome burst of energy into the COP 26 meetings in Glasgow after Monday’s lackluster launch. Despite the fact that the world’s biggest methane emitters —China, Russia and India, which together contribute 35% of methane emissions—have not signed on, it’s a significant step that could go a long way toward meeting the climate conference’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Methane, which comes from landfills, agriculture and the energy industry, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and is responsible for more than a quarter of current global warming, says Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “Cutting methane is the fastest, most effective way to slow down warming now.” The pledged reductions alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
ENVIRONMENT
Intelligencer

PTTGCA’s Goal: Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions

DILLES BOTTOM — The company that hopes to build an ethane cracker plant in Belmont County set a new goal for itself — it aims to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions across its corporate portfolio to zero by 2050. PTT Global Chemical America is the U.S. subsidiary of GC Group,...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
kdal610.com

World scrambles to contain damage as greenhouse gas emissions hit record

GENEVA/GLASGOW (Reuters) – Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a record last year and the world is “way off track” on climate goals, the U.N. weather agency said on Monday, showing the scale of the task facing governments scrambling to avert dangerous levels of warming. A report by the World Meteorological Organization...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 cruise ship forced to run on fossil fuels despite ability to use clean onshore energy

A cruise ship hosting over 3,000 Cop26 attendees and workers in Glasgow will have to run on fossil fuels, despite being equipped to use clean onshore energy.The MS Silja Europa is one of two vessels to have been procured by the government amid a lack of accommodation in Glasgow ahead of Cop26. Over 25,000 people are expected to attend the climate summit.Shore power systems allow vessels to receive electricity from land while docked, enabling them to switch off their auxiliary engines. However, the port hosting the ship, like most UK ports, does not have onshore power capabilities suitable for medium...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

UK’s Johnson pressed Indian PM for ambitious emissions reduction plan

GLASGOW (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pressed India to submit an ambitious emissions reduction target at COP26 during a meeting on Monday, Johnson’s office said in a statement. The meeting took place before Modi announced new climate targets at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow. The statement...
ENVIRONMENT

