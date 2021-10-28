Philips announces ambitious climate action to drive significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in its supply chain

Greenhouse gas emissions are considered to be the emissions of toxic gasses in the atmosphere due to the greenhouse effect. The greenhouse effect is the effect of the 'glass garden' by literal translation although what does that mean for us except the feeling of a garden with sunlight and a glass façade. The greenhouse effect is the feeling of being uncomfortable in a larger space with direct sunlight coming in and lots of surrounding partly or fully visible. Not only that, it is the feeling of a large percentage of humidity in the air and the non - standard space which is not meant to be a habitable space but only as a garden because it isn't possible to use such rooms for a longer time duration by people and the feeling of hard breathing, stress and other issues becomes clearly visible.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO