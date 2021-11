Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi initiates coverage on Argo Blockchain ADR (NASDAQ: ARBK) with a Buy rating and a price target of $27.00. The analyst comments "We view ARBK as an ESG-friendly way to gain exposure to the quickly expanding crypto mining sector. ARBK is projected to increase its capacity fourfold by 2023, powered by 100% renewable energy. We see several catalysts driving ARBK’s forward growth including: 1) increased adoption of cryptocurrency mining/transactions, 2) rapid scale from its Texas expansion and estimated sub-$0.02/kWh power costs, and 3) flexibility beyond Bitcoin with other cryptocurrencies and blockchain endeavors. We initiate coverage with a Buy and $27 PT."

