For many of us, the first step to preparing eggplant — whether you're frying, baking, grilling, or sautéing it — is slicing it up and salting it to remove excess moisture. That's because the flesh of eggplant is spongy, and if you don't let it "sweat out" before you cook it, you could end up with a soggy mess on your hands. According to The Spruce Eats, some even do this process overnight because draining the eggplant for eight to 10 hours yields the best results.

